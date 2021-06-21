Chaplin brothers impress as Hayling Island win again in Hampshire League Division 3 South

-

Greg Chaplin top scored with an unbeaten 58 - his second half-century in 14 HL appearances for the club - as Hayling posted 161-8 after being inserted by Verwood.

Former Purbrook batsman Matt Colban - whose previous league innings for Hayling this season had been 55, 47 and 136 not out - was next highest with 39.

Tom Chaplin (6-1-6-2) then took two wickets as Verwood slumped to 39-4 at Hayling Park.

Colban (2-12 off six overs) was also among the wickets as the Dorset visitors crashed from 82-5 to 103 all out.

Of that total, wides (19) was the third highest scorer as Hayling remained third in the division

United Services Portsmouth were on the receiving end of two career-best displays as they were thrashed by Langley Manor 2nds.

Elliot Ponting struck his maiden century - exactly 100 not out off 121 balls - as the hosts posted 202-6 off their 40 overs.

Kaine Stanton then tore through the US top order en route to his best ever league haul of 4-20 as the visitors were rushed out for 85 to lose by 117 runs.

Stanton removed opener Ian Cole (0), No 3 Vineet Vajpayee (0) and skipper Sameen Mahboob (3) as US dipped to 14-3.

It was 18-4 when Jahanzeb Habib (5) was trapped leg before by Thomas Keil, who went on to finish with 3-12 off 6.5 overs - including six wide - as US slumped to their fifth defeat in six completed league fixtures.

Opener Seshadri Nadathur (20) and No 7 Ijaz Tarakhail (22) were the only US batsmen to reach double figures.

Tom Griffiths produced a match-winning knock at No 7 as Locks Heath collected their first HL victory of 2021.

Griffiths, who averages 17.00 with the bat from 42 innings, struck an unbeaten 42 as Locks passed Sarisbury’s 161-9 total with three overs remaining and four wickets in hand.

Captain Simon Stone (27) was the only other Locks player to score more than 16 before he was stumped off the bowling of Jon Floyd (2-26).

Extras (32) was Locks’ second highest scorer, including 22 wides.

Opener Simon Orr (30) and Max Martin (27) had been Sarisbury’s leading run-getters against Andy Newland (3-27), Dillon Coe (2-18) and Griffiths (2-28).