Charity begins at home for US Portsmouth stalwart and RFU president Jeff Blackett ahead of 150-mile walk

RFU President Jeff Blackett alongside the commemorative plaque celebrating Arthur Harrison, with Bill Oliphant (US Portsmouth RFC chairman) and Jed Stone (US Portsmouth RFC president). Picture: Mike Cooter

The former US Portsmouth RFC captain and chairman chose the familiar surroundings of Burnaby Road to begin his trek across 16 counties.

Accompanied by wife Sally, Blackett is walking 10 miles on 15 successive days, ending up at Twickenham on Friday, November 5 - the eve of the first match of the autumn internationals.

The walk aims to raise much-needed funds for the Injured Players’ Foundation (IPF)and will reflect Blackett’s own rugby journey from his first, and only, club to the headquarters of the English game.

RFU President Jeff Blackett with former US Portsmouth RFC teammates. Picture: Mike Cooter

Prior to beginning his walk, Blackett formally named the stand at the club’s ground in memory of Lieutenant Commander Arthur Harrison.

Harrison played for US Portsmouth for eight seasons before the First World War. He was capped twice by England in 1914.

He was killed in action at the head of his raiding party on St George’s Day 1918 during the Raid on Zeebrugge, later described by Winston Churchill ‘the finest feat of arms of the Great War and certainly an episode unsurpassed in the history of the Royal Navy’.

Harrison, whose body was never found, was posthumously awarded the Victoria Cross - the only England rugby union international to receive such an honour.

RFU President Jeff Blackett and his wife Sally ahead of their 150-mile charity walk. Picture: Mike Cooter

Ed Neville, chairman of the Hampshire RFU, presents RFU president Jeff Blackett with a Hampshire RFU plaque for service. Sally Blackett looks on. Picture: Mike Cooter