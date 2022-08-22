Chris Stone blasts maiden cup century as Havant remain on course for Southern Premier League T20 trophy treble

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The holders kept alive their hopes of a third successive win by chasing over 200 to beat Bashley in the New Forest.

They will now meet Hook & Newnham Basics in a repeat of last year’s one-sided final at The Ageas Bowl.

Hook, bottom of the SPL top flight, ended leaders St Cross’ hopes of a league and cup double with a two-wicket victory.

Chris Stone collected his maiden cup century as Havant reached another Southern Premier League T20 Cup final. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Asked to chase a daunting 209-5 total, Havant lost opener Harry Gadd (3) early on. But that just brought Stone to the crease.

He proceeded to hit five sixes and 14 fours in a superb unbeaten 110 made from just 54 deliveries.

In the process he went past his previous best cup innings, 88 against Basingstoke in 2016 - and that was in a 45-overs tie!

George Metzger provided fine support, compiling 43 off 29 balls in a 113-run third wicket stand.

Bashley had been looking to complete a second win over Havant in as many days, having won Saturday’s SPL top flight fixture on the same ground.

Michael Porter blazed 71 off 33 balls, with eight fours and three sixes, sharing a third-wicket stand of 101 with Ben Francis (43).

Home skipper James Trodd (29 not out off 15 balls) provided late innings impetus, but thanks to Stone Havant reached their target with 10 balls to spare.

Openers Sam Lockwood and Josh Buckingham produced an amazing start to their side’s replay against St Cross.

After the visitors had posted 178-6, Lockwood (51 off 28 balls) and Buckingham (39 off 14) belted 74 off the first four overs!

Matt Haworth, after conceding 15 runs in his first over, was struck for 26 off his second - Buckingham failing to score off the first ball but then hitting three successive sixes and two fours.

In the fourth over, Cameron Braans conceded 20 runs - Lockwood also failing to score off the first delivery but then collecting five boundaries in a row.

St Cross fought back, though, and Hook went into the last five overs requiring 39 with three wickets in hand.

No 9 Jack Murrell hit an unbeaten 19 off 11 balls as Hook won by two wickets with three balls remaining.

Havant, meanwhile, have dined out on easy street in their last two finals, trouncing the Hampshire Academy by eight wickets in 2020 and Hook by nine wickets last year.

They are aiming to win the tournament for the seventh time, and for the fourth occasion in seven years. Havant defeated Sarisbury in the 2016 final and also lost to Alton in the 2017 final.

That latter game was played at the start of the 2018 campaign, with Alton’s overseas recruit Marco Marais - who hadn’t played for the club in the previous summer - slamming 56 off 20 balls to help his new side to victory.