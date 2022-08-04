The former Bishop’s Waltham batter belted an unbeaten 159 in a Division 5 South East fixture against Portchester.

Wheeler shared a second wicket partnership of 257 with skipper Matt Bradley (84) as Clanfield posted 296-2 off 40 overs at South Lane Meadow.

Portchester progressed to 42-0 in reply - before three wickets clattered for the addition of no runs. And it was 46-4 when Kuthubudeen Abdul Malikoo (3-20) claimed his third wicket.

Sohail Khan of Gosport Challengers batting against Fareham & Crofton 3rds. Picture by Alex Shute

Darryn Stares (33) top scored as Portchester were dismissed for 113 to lose by a huge 183-run margin. It was their 11th loss in 13 games and they remain in the three-team drop zone.

Gosport Challengers remain in with a shout of promotion after beating Fareham & Crofton 3rds.

They are 26 points behind second-placed Steep, who were well beaten by Havant 3rds, following a 53-run win at Bath Lane.

Robin Sebastian (74) and Sohail Khan (61) top scored as Challengers amassed 235-8 after being inserted, Simon Gough taking 3-42.

Mahesh Sasi (3-26) was Solent’s leading wicket-taker as F & C were restricted to 182-8 (Rob Coupar 48).

Olly Perkins was in the runs and the wickets for Havant 2nds in their 84-run success against Steep.

Opening the batting, Perkins hit 41 in a total of 231-9, sharing an opening stand of 86 with Alex Whitfield (38).

Opening the bowling as well, he removed both Steep openers en route to taking 3-30 off eight overs.

No 10 Roscoe Page (28 not out) was Steep’s top scorer as they were bowled out for 147 (Gareth Ransley 3-23).

Rock bottom US Portsmouth could only muster nine players for their seven-wicket Portsea Island derby loss to Kerala 3rds.

Tawfiq Ahmed struck a defiant 50, but none of his colleagues could pass 10 as US were bundled out for 88 (Midhun Shaj 3-22).

Rakesh Pillai’s unbeaten 53 helped Kerala canter to victory in the 13th over.

Leaders Emsworth 2nds underlined their promotion credentials with a 81-run victory over Railway Triangle at Drayton Park.

Lee Gray took 4-31 as Triangle, chasing 232 for victory, were dismissed for 150 (T Nay 49).

Opener Clive Pailing had struck 59 for Emsworth, but the middle order - Gray (35), Stu Parsons (36) and Phil Brindley (36) - all contributed to a 231-5 total.

Liam Dawtrey’s second league century of the summer helped Compton ease to a 79-run victory at Rowner 1sts.

Batting at No 3, Dawtrey- who hit 101 against Portchester in June - struck an unbeaten 105 off 110 balls as Compton posted 270-6.

Quinten Van Eeden struck seven fours and three sixes in an unbeaten 66 off 52 balls in reply. But Rowner were all out for 191.

Nick Stothert compiled a century as Wickham defeated Hayling Island 2nds.

He hit 16 boundaries and five sixes in making 125 off 106 balls as his side posted 237-6 (Jacob Robinson 3-20).

Hayling made no real attempt to chase that, closing on 151-4 with Phil Mitchell (36 not out) and Neil Wellington (25 not out) adding an unbroken 62 for the fifth wicket.

Opening bowlers Jake Carvell and Ben Harding both claimed career best Hampshire League figures as Hambledon 3rds defeated Froxfield.

Carvell bagged 4-38 and Harding took 3-17 as Froxfield were bowled out for 129 to lose by 47 runs.