Bedhampton Mariners pair share stunning triple century partnership in Hampshire League victory over Clanfield

The pair put on an unbroken 302 for the second wicket with both men celebrating career best scores in a Division 6 South East game against Clanfield 2nds at Bidbury Mead.

It is believed to be a new Bedhampton record partnership - certainly no higher stands have been recorded in the past 30 years.

Hounsome - a regular for United Services Portsmouth during their Southern Premier League days in the noughties - was unbeaten on 154 with 17 fours and two sixes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary Hounsome and Steve Rudder after sharing a triple century stand in the Hampshire League.

Rudder - the nephew of Southern League wicket-taking legend Stan - struck 143 not out with 18 boundaries.

After Aaron Saunders (8) had fallen cheaply, Bedhampton 2nds ended on 323-1 after 40 overs with eight different Clanfield bowlers unable to dislodge them.

Clanfield made no attempt to chase victory, closing on 179-3 with half-centuries for Roy Goulding (52) and Robert Page (51 not out), who added 75 for the second wicket.

John Windebank (27 not out) then added an unbroken 63 for the fourth wicket with Page on a tough day for bowlers on either side.

Bedhampton’s score wasn’t the highest in the division on the day, though. That honour went to leaders Portsmouth Community who rattled up 350-5 en route to thrashing Fareham & Crofton 4ths.

Captain John Creamer (130) belted his maiden century, in the process setting a record for the highest innings in the club’s history.

Vice captain Dave Going, who had held the previous record, struck 105 - his third century of the summer.

Together, they put on a club record partnership of 190 for the second wicket, while the 350-5 was another club record - beating the one set against Emsworth only a few weeks earlier!

There were also a huge 63 extras, including 33 wides.

In reply, F & C - 31 points adrift in bottom spot - were bundled out for 107 to lose by a huge 243 runs.

Ben Thompson bagged 4-24- two weeks after taking 5-21 against Clanfield 2nds - while Kieran Prior (29) top scored for F & C.

Purbrook 2nds and Gosport Borough 4ths complete the top three, and both won again at the weekend.

Hayden Sole maintained his ultra-consistent run as Purbrook defeated Waterlooville 3rds by 47 runs at HMS Dryad.

Sole struck 74, the eighth time in 10 league innings he has passed 50 this season - going on three figures on two of those occasions.

George Hamson top scored with 89, sharing a 140-run second wicket stand with Sole. Nobody else in Purbrook’s top nine scored more than nine.

Charlie Ellis (3-24) and John Wood (3-24) got among the wickets as Purbrook closed on 232-9.

Alex Barclay hit 74 as Ville progressed to 123-2 in reply. But wickets fell regularly after he was dismissed by Kevin Rowsell (3-47), with the team all out for 187.

Centuries are like buses for Gosport Borough batter Gerry Archer Junior.

After waiting for over 25 years to score a maiden hundred, he has now struck two in 15 days!

The News recently reported how Archer celebrated hitting 134 for Gosport 3rds in a Hampshire League Division 6 South East derby against Gosport 3rds.

That was his highest score since compiling 83 for Gosport 3rds against Steep 2nds way back in August 1996.

Now Archer has repeated the feat, hitting exactly 100 in a 63-run victory over Portsmouth 4ths at St Johns College fields in Farlington.

Dave Brown (48 not out) also impressed as Gosport posted 215-5 off 40 overs after electing to bat.

Ryan Grant (3-11) and Nathan Titchener (3-21) reduced Portsmouth to 48-4. Archer completed a fine day’s work with 2-22 as the hosts were bowled out for 152 (Alan Walton 47).

Connor Regan made a stunning return to action as Gosport 4ths routed Fair Oak 5ths for just 80 at Privett Park.

Playing his first competitive game since 2019, Regan bagged 5-20 as Oak lost their last five wickets for just 13 runs.

Gosport dipped to 53-4 themselves but opener Freddie Dinenage’s 35 was crucial in his side winning by five wickets.

Denmead suffered a 104-run loss to Fair Oak 4ths following a miserable start to their reply.

Asked to chase 211 for victory, Denmead’s top four mustered just four runs between them - Scott Elliott (3-14) doing most of the damage. No 5 Kevin Wheatley hit 44 but his side were bowled out for 106.

Captain Matt Wheeler led Portsmouth & Southsea 4ths to a four-wicket victory over Froxfield 2nds.

He struck an unbeaten 69, sealing the win with his fourth six - he also hit eight boundaries as P & S reached their 140 victory target in the 23rd over.