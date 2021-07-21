City of Portsmouth AC teenager Serena Vincent claims senior England shot put crown

Serena Vincent

The City of Portsmouth Athletics Club prospect threw 15.28m to top the national leaderboard in Bedford.

For Vincent, 19, it was the second English title in a matter of months after clinching the under-20 and under-23 prize in June.

Yet despite adding the national senior crown to her collection, she was not totally satisfied with her 15.28m distance.

It was some way down on Vincent's personal best of 16.10m and she is now hoping to eclipse that to round off what would be a fantastic 2021.

Vincent said: 'I’m very happy I won a senior title, for sure, but it was the distance I was looking for.

‘But, at the end of the day, having a senior title at 19, especially in a throws event, is really special so I am happy about that.

‘I’m massively happy that I’ve been able to get two titles this year in two different age groups - not only in my own age group but at senior level is really special.

‘Although this distance wasn’t there for me this weekend, it does show that I’m on the right track and I’m looking forward to the future.'

Vincent has achieved her double England title wins despite health issues earlier in the year.

She discovered she was suffering with folate anaemia - abnormally large red blood cells - in April.

But Vincent says her health has now improved and she's determined to throw a PB before the year is out.

'My PB is 16.10m but this year I’ve had a few medical health issues which is under control now,’ she explained.

‘I’ve now thrown 15.90 this season so I am definitely on my way up. I know that there’s a PB on it’s way so I’m just going to some competitions now and I’m just waiting for it to come out.

‘Basically, it happened last winter and I just felt a drop in energy levels and explosiveness.

'I had a blood test in April and I found out I had folate anemia deficiency which basically means my red blood cells are too big and they carry oxygen and iron around efficiently.