City of Portsmouth AC’s Paul Navesey highest-placed local runner as midweek Lakeside 5k series returns
City of Portsmouth AC’s Paul Navesey was the highest-placed local club runner when the midweek Lakeside 5k series returned.
He was runner-up - and the first senior male home - in 15.33.
Southampton AC’s Ben Brown, an under-17 male, had finished 40 seconds earlier.
Overall, 101 runners took part in the event held around Lakeside North Harbour.
Top five
1 Ben Brown Southampton A.C. 14:53 1, U17M
2 Paul Navesey City of Portsmouth A.C. 15:33, 1 SM
3 Rob Wood Basingstoke & Mid Hants A.C. 15:41, 2 SM
4 James Baker Chichester Runners & A.C. 15:56, 1 VM40
5 Tom Cully Southampton A.C. 16:36, 3 SM
Other local club runners
11 William Campbell City of Portsmouth A.C. 17:06, 2 U17M
13 Chris Spinks Havant A.C. 17:20, 9 SM
14 Cassie Thorp City of Portsmouth A.C. 17:22, 2 SW
22 Mike Newnham Gosport Road Runners 18:16, 3 VM40
23 Ben Gibbard City of Portsmouth A.C. 18:16, 3 U17M
26 Andrew Meredith Victory A.C. 18:24, 10 SM
32 Joe O'Brien Havant A.C. 18:48, 4 U17M
35 George Sutherland Denmead Striders 18:55, 15 SM
36 Martin Williams City of Portsmouth A.C. 19:08, 1 VM60
40 Mackenzie Van Laun City of Portsmouth A.C. 19:15, 2 U15B
43 David Fleet Fareham Crusaders 19:29, 16 SM
46 Mark Hargreaves City of Portsmouth A.C. 19:49, 2 VM60
47 Alabama Pirie Victory A.C. 19:58, 7 SW
49 Lauren South City of Portsmouth A.C. 20:00, 1 U15G
57 Evie Bramall City of Portsmouth A.C. 21:14, 1 U13G
59 Hannah Curtis Denmead Striders 21:27, 10 SW
60 Elly McMeehan City of Portsmouth A.C. 21:33, 11 SW
61 Dale Western Havant A.C. 21:37, 2 VM45
62 Samantha Blackledge Denmead Striders 21:40 12 SW
69 Mark Gordon City of Portsmouth A.C. 22:31, 8 VM50
74 Catrin Gibbard City of Portsmouth A.C. 23:14, 1 U17W
75 Ed Murphy Fareham Crusaders 23:44, 11 VM40
81 Roger Jones Denmead Striders 24:44, 2 VM65
85 Gary McCawley Denmead Striders 26:02, 10 VM50
92 Ruby Gordon City of Portsmouth A.C. 29:08, 2 U15G
93 Sue Gordon City of Portsmouth A.C. 29:10, 3 VW55
97 Carl Schafer Stubbington Green R & A.C. 31:22, 6 VM55