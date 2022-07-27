A 46-run loss at Hollybank saw the 3rds slip 15 points adrift of Emsworth 2nds, who occupy the second promotion slot in Division 5 South East after trouncing US Portsmouth 2nds.

Steve Perkins struck his highest league score - 57 - as Clanfield posted 190-8.

Kieran Page (36), Michael Collins (31) and Nick Sawyer all contributed, while Sam Woodgate (3-46) took three late wickets.

Steve Perkins hit 57 as Clanfield defeated Havant 3rds. Picture: Keith Woodland

Sawyer (3-32) removed Havant’s top three - Julian Atkins, Olly Perkins and Woodgate - before Andrew Ransley (39) top scored.

Skipper Tim Dix (27) held the tail together before he was dismissed by Sean Swift (2-5 off four overs) as they slumped to 144 all out and only a third loss in 12 league games.

Emsworth 2nds took full advantage, shooting rock bottom US out for just 76 at Coldharbour Lawn to record a 60-run victory.

David Needham claimed 3-4 with Tom Bigood (3-23), Ryan Agnew (2-11) and Dan Webb (2-32) sharing the other wickets.

Raffat Hossain (22) was one of just two US batters in double figures.

Joe Scott (51) had been one of three Emsworth men in double digits after they had been inserted. Stu Parsons (35) was next highest.

Scott fell to Tawfiq Ahmed (3-16) as Emsworth sunk to 156 all out.

Richard Pleace made a remarkable impact when he was handed the ball for the first time in Hampshire League action this season.

The Steep batter had scored 19 at the top of the order when the leaders posted 213-9 against third-placed Gosport Challengers.

Having not bowled all year - despite being a regular - Pleace was introduced into the attack as second change when Gosport replied.

He duly bagged a startling 5-37, including the wicket of top scorer Sandeep Somvar (81), as the hosts slumped to 166 all out at Privett Park.

Rowner 2nds suffered their 11th loss in 12 games - the other was a tie - when Wickham hammered them by nine wickets.

An unbroken second wicket stand of 124 between Nick Stothert (64 not out) and Peter Gwynn (54 not out) saw the visitors reach their 141 target in the 23rd over.

Opener Harry Cox (34), skipper Neal Willis (29) and Cris Kemp (29) were Rowner’s main runscorers against John Gwynn (3-27) and Dave Richardson (3-30).

Teenager Archie Rushin hit a career best score as Hambledon defeated Railway Triangle by 28 runs at Broadhalfpenny Down.

Rushin - who has played for the Dons’ under-15s this year - hit 81 off 85 balls with 13 fours as his side posted 254-7.

No 7 Justin Waldron, playing only his third game since 2018, came in at No 7 and whacked a breezy, career best 64 off 59 deliveries.

Liam Riley (45) and Tom Newman (25) put on 64 for the first Triangle wicket in reply.

Rich Foster struck eight fours and three sixes in a 66-ball 83 after Charlie Boyd (3-36) had removed Triangle’s top three. They finished on 226-8, suffering a 10th loss in 12 games - but are 19 points above the drop zone.

Vinil Paul and Dipin Varghese shone as Solent Rangers defeated Kerala 3rds by 72 runs at Farlington.

Paul (69) and Varghese (57) compiled half-centuries in a total of 237-8 after Solent had chosen to bat.

Varghese (2-11), Jomy Mathew (2-16) and Paul (2-29) were among the wickets as Kerala were dismissed for 169 - skipper Roni Thankachan top scoring at No 8 with 33 before he was run out.

Skipper Morgan Marshall led from the front as Hayling Island 2nds inflicted a five-wicket loss on relegation-threatened Portchester.

After Portchy were bowled out for 119, Marshall top scored with 40 at the top of the order. Opening partner Alex Johnson was still there at the close, having compiled 26 not out in 28 overs. Steve O’Neill’s 3-24 was in vain.