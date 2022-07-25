He cracked eight sixes and 12 fours in making 123 in a Hampshire League County Division 2 fixture for Shrewton against OTs & Romsey 2nds.

That came just six days after Clarke - who only retired from the professional game last year - blitzed an unbeaten 162 in a Wiltshire Wallop T20 fixture.

In that tie, Clarke - who played two Tests for England - smashed 14 sixes and 13 fours off just 68 balls as Shrewton romped to a huge 257-5 against Potterne.

Former England all-rounder Rikki Clarke has struck four centuries for Shrewton this season, including three in the Hampshire League and a big century in a T20 cup tie. Picture: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

On July 9, Clarke had struck 169 in a Hampshire League victory over Emsworth. And that wasn’t his highest score of the season - that was a mammoth 229 off 108 balls, with 22 sixes, against South Wilts 3rds back in May.

The former Surrey, Derbyshire and Warwickshire all-rounder is now top of the division’s run charts. He has compiled 651 runs in just eight innings at 81.38. Next best is Emsworth opener Anurag Sharma, who has 40 runs fewer from two more visits to the crease.

Clarke’s latest ton helped Shrewton post 301-9. They then routed OTs for just 93, winning by a huge 208-run margin.

Clarke (2-7) took the first two wickets, with Will Sleeman (4-14) mopping up the tail. The margin of victory would have been even greater had Shrewton not sent down 22 wides - three more than any OTs batter scored!

Ferndown are 53 points clear at the top - though second-placed Shrewton have a game in hand - after a five-wicket success against Hayling Island.

Opening bowler Enam Koshalkil did most of the damage - with both bat and ball.

First, he collected 5-40 as Hayling sunk to 86-8.

A ninth wicket stand of 57 between tailenders Daniel Holt (33) and Dave Wayman (20) at least saw them post a modest 152 all out.

Tom Ansell (58) top scored as Ferndown progressed to 119-5 in reply. Then Koshalkil entered at No 7, obviously in a hurry to get things over with.

In next to no time, he had clubbed three sixes and three fours in racing to 34 not out off just nine deliveries as Ferndown won by five wickets.