'Clinical' Havant confirm high-placing London & SE Premier finish with 10-try blitz at Tunbridge Wells

Havant's Ben Holt bagged a hat-trick of tries in the convincing win on the road at Tunbridge Wells Picture: Neil Marshall

Scrum-half Ben Holt was in outstanding form, ending with a hat-trick, as the high-flying visitors ensured a fifth-placed division finish by running in a whopping 10 tries.

Harry Carr would grab a double-score while Scott Morris, Elliott Bellman, Cam Smith, Jacob Knight, and Harry Ransom rounded things off as second-bottom Tunbridge were put to the sword.

With their final game of the season coming at Sidcup this weekend, Havant will remain in the fifth position they find themselves no matter what the outcome on the final day.

And Knight says that represents a 'good' season for his squad, although admitting things could have been even better.

‘Going away anywhere in this league and getting a result like that is good and positive. The boys really put together quite the performance, particularly in the second half, we blew them away,’ the Havant RFC head coach reflected.

‘It was a really clinical performance, scoring 10 tries in any game is quite the achievement, so we were pretty pleased.

‘It's a good finish (fifth place) for our first season back in the National Leagues. In reality, as I've said before, the way the season panned out, we could and maybe should have been a bit higher up the league. That's the thing we've got to learn.’

Havant had their four-try bonus-point wrapped up in added time at the end of the first-half as Morris, Bellman, Cam Smith and Holt all went over to hand them a comfortable 26-10 half-time advantage.

The onslaught would continue after the restart with Holt getting the scoring going on 42 minutes, then completed his treble some 13 minutes later - with Jacob Knight getting a try in between those efforts.