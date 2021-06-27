Burridge centurion Joe Collings-Wells. Picture: Roy Honeybone

The opening batsman hit 12 fours and a six in his 140-ball innings at The Ridge.

It was the former Portsmouth & Southsea and Hambledon player’s first league century since 127 against Alton in the last game of the 2018 SPL campaign.

His latest ton helped Burridge to a fine success after South Wilts had recovered from a poor start to post 203-6.

Former Hampshire all-rounder Gareth Berg top scored on his Lymington debut in the SPL victory against Alton. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images.

Dan Stancliffe (2-46) dismissed Wilts openers Tom Morton (5) and Jack Stearman (0) cheaply, but No 3 Peter Rowe led a fightback by hitting five fours and four sixes. Rowe was four short of a century, after sharing a 124-run stand with Ben Draper (60) for the fourth wicket, when he was run out by Jack Paskins.

Will Donald (2-26) was also in the wickets with Draper - caught by Collings-Wells - among his victims.

Collings-Wells entered the game having scored just 108 runs in eight league innings in 2021. But he almost doubled that tally as his side claimed a second successive SPL victory.

Azimunnoor Chowdhury (35) helped him put on 71 for the first wicket, skipper Hilio De Abreu (23) played his role in a 72-run stand for the third wicket, and Chris Blake (13 not out) was there at the end having shared an unbroken 45-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Former Hampshire all-rounder Gareth Berg top scored on his Southern Premier League debut for Lymington in their victory against Alton.

The 40-year-old - who has played seven County Championship games for Northants this year, hit 69 as the New Forest club won by four wickets at Jubilee Fields.

After returning 0-45 when Alton posted 225-5, Berg - who played for Hampshire between 2014-19 - arrived in the middle with his new side 91-3.

He proceeded to add 102 for the fourth wicket with South African overseas all-rounder Ximus Du Plooy (50).

Berg - who has two first class centuries to his name from 140 matches - eventually fell after hitting seven fours and two sixes in a 53-ball innings.

Du Plooy fell shortly after but Lymington had more than five overs in hand when they hit the winning runs.