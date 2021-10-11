Confidence flowing for Team Wiseman's Jack Carter as he moves step closer to becoming national junior champion

Team Wiseman's Jack Carter, left, with head coach Daron Wiseman

The Leigh Park fighter booked his spot in next weekend's National Junior Championships under-60kg finals in Nottingham with a last-eight victory on Saturday.

Jack Carter, 16, collected a unanimous decision win over the three-round distance in his quarter-final battle with Dagenham's Harry Carter to edge ever closer to becoming England's best at his age and weight division.

The Team Wiseman prospect cruelly had his chance to claim national honours previously snatched away because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But head coach Daron Wiseman believes his man will now seize the chance and become National Junior Championships under-60kg champion this weekend.

Wiseman said: ‘It was a unanimous win again (on Saturday). He beat a real strong kid, Harry Carter, from Dagenham.

‘He was a good, strong lad, kept coming forward, busy, but we worked him out straightaway from round one. Round two we had his number and round three was the unanimous win.

‘I really do reckon he can do it. I thought he could do it when he got to the finals before the pandemic and it got stopped, I really do (think he can go all the way).

‘He’s boxed his way through to the finals, he hasn’t been given anything, he’s had to go the hard way but it’s good and made him a good fighter.’

Carter regularly spars with Team Wiseman gym professionals Bailey Donald and Liam Wiseman.

Head coach Daron Wiseman revealed Carter is up training on hill sprints at 5.30am and then in the gym every night of the week.

And he is reaping the rewards of that hard work with his results in the ring. Daron Wiseman added: ‘If you train hard you fight easy, that’s exactly how it is, he does have it really hard in our gym but it’s sort of sink or swim and he’s winning so he’s full of confidence.

‘He’s got it in his head he’s winning this competition, he was in the finals before the pandemic, it’s in his head he’s winning it - he doesn’t care who he’s got - he’s a tough kid anyway.

‘I really do think he’ll do it. He thinks he’ll do it, his family thinks he’ll do it, we’re training at 5.30 every single morning with him.