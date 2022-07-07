Copnor A & E crowned Portsmouth Billiards League champions

Father and son duo Dave and Paul Chivers both won for the Royals, but it was the hosts who triumphed 5-2 - also taking the bonus point by virtue of their 1,120-1,097 aggregate success.
The evening began well for Copnor as Mick Hall (200-194) and Mark Tillison (200-138) - the latter with a 31 break - both won.
It got even better for the hosts as in-form Steve Hughes compiled breaks of 31, 46 and 57 in winning 200-166.
Kev Harding also won, but only by the narrowest of margins - 200-199.
Dave (200-147) and Paul Chivers (200-173) gave Pompey some consolation point.
Bellair and Stoke Sharks were locked in a battle for runners up spot, and it was Bellair who triumphed 4-3.
Bellair got off to a flyer through Trevor Sanders (200-142) and Dan Lumsden (200-120, including a 30 break) before Stoke hit back through Mike Hart (200-183) and Chris Bishop (200-117, including breaks of 53 and 58, the latter the highest in the league).
Andy Howell (200-134) put Bellair back in front but Phil Ledington (200-157) levelled once more.
Bellair picked up the bonus point as they won 1,057-99 overall, Stoke finishing third.
Waterlooville C dished out a 6-1 beating to Cowplain Misfits.
Misfits had levelled when Dave Weedon (200-141) cancelled out an opening win for Ville’s Gary Wilson ( 200-184).
That was it for the visitors, though, as Ville took control through Rob Derry Snr, Darren Harper (200-166), Bill Phillips (200-161) and Ioan Moon (200-155).
Congratulations - and a huge ‘thanks’ - to Misfits, though, who joined the league at the last moment to make the numbers up.
Portchester X romped to a 6-1 win at Cowplain B - after falling behind when George Steere won by five points.
Portchester never looked back after that with wins for Lewis Johnson (200-157), Karl Cake (200-192), Matt James (200-147), Mark Kingswell (200-178) and Johnson again (200-161). Portchester triumphed 1,195-1,035 on aggregate.
The final of the President’s Cup takes place tonight at Bellair Snooker Club (7.30pm) between Copnor A & E and Waterlooville C.