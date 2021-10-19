Copnor A & E's Ant Lacey. Picture: Paul Jacobs

Cowplain’s Dave Rees started the night well, winning two frames, but that was cancelled out by a Craig Skeggs double, writes STEVE TOMS.

Cowplain then rattled off eight frames in a row - doubles for Steve Hughes, Heath Smith, Frank Baxter and captain Dave Parsons.

Iain Russell compiled a great 47 break in winning his game as Craneswater Q defeated club mates Craneswater R. Jamie Gray and Tony Lee also impressed while Jamie Sorrell’s brace was the losers’ highlight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Waterlooville C won a close encounter against NEBC 7-5. Richard Jones gave the bowlers a good start, winning his match, and Mike Dorey also won two frames.

Waterlooville, however, hit back to level through braces from Rob Derry Senior and Gary Green. It was left to Dave Pink to take the C team past the winning post by winning his two frames.

Emsworth B drew 6-6 with newly-promoted Bellair X. Emsworth’s Wayne Talley claimed two frames and this looked as if it was going to be the difference. But Dave Riddell had other ideas, winning two frames to level the game and a share of the points.

Alex Bowls (ABC) are joint-top of Division C after an 8-4 victory over Waterlooville Butler Boys.

Matt Sheath and Dave Harfield both won their matches for ABC and Karl Davies hammered the proverbial final nail in the coffin to wrap up victory.

Cowplain B joined ABC at the top after beating Cowplain Gas 7-5. Pete Gorvin started the ball rolling for Cowplain B, winning two frames, but this was cancelled out as Paul Lees made a 50 break to level.

The ever impressive James Curtis kept his nerve to win both frames to take Cowplain B to victory.

Cowplain Misfits and Broadoak Social Club shared a 6-6 draw. Broadoak’s Mike Harmer won two frames but Dean Bates levelled matters. Broadoak hit back with a family double as Simon and Lance Cornwell both won their matches, with Ray Axton and Ryan Houghton earning Misfits a share of the points.

Copnor A & E, after a bye in the first week, lifted the curtain on their Division 1 season by thrashing club mates Copnor D 10-2.

Steve Green won both frames for the losers, with A & E winning with doubles from Mike Talmondt, Ant Lacey, Lee Eden and father and son pair Scott and Daniel Compton.

Jamie Farrow gave Post Office the lead against Emsworth A, who hit back to win 7-5. It was left to the last two players - Wayne Brenchley and Greg Harding - and they didn’t disappoint.