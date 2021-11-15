Emsworth pair Bobby Terry, left, and Nick Fegan

Bobby Terry made breaks of 38, 32 and 30 in winning both of his frames and Emsworth colleague Nick Fegan also triumphed 2-0. Mark Jones claimed a consolation double for Craneswater, writes STEVE TOMS.

Post Office picked up their first win of the season with a 7-5 success over Copnor A & E. It looked good for Copnor as Pedro Ferguson and Scott Compton took them into a 4-0 lead, but the posties hit back through Jamie Farrow, Tom Sproates and Matt Paffett.

Bellair A’s Gary Jones won both his frames in his side’s 6-6 draw with Portchester X. Justin Andrews claimed a 2-0 win for the X men and the remaining four games were all drawn.

Craneswater Q are the new leaders of Division 2 after a 6-6 draw against Waterlooville D.

Steve White won both his frames but that was cancelled out by a brace from Craneswater’s Chris Bishop. Adam Gillen made a 35 but had to settle for a draw, and Iain Russell did likewise after compiling a 56 break.

Waterlooville Xcels defeated Craneswater R 7-5 thanks to a late brace from Tony Horten.

Cowplain Z stormed into a 6-0 lead against Waterlooville C thanks to victories from Frank Baxter, Steve Hughes and Heath Smith. Dave Parsons got them over the finishing line, while Gary Green and Gary Wilton bagged consolation doubles.

Adrian Pledge and Mike Dorey twice put North End Bowls ahead against Emsworth B, and twice John Morrison and Chester Bailey levelled in a 6-6 draw.

Cowplain Gas defeated club colleagues Cowplain Misfits 8-4 to record their first win of the Division 3 season.

Misfits’ highlight was a 2-0 win for Dean Bates, while Neil Kirby, Gary Churchill and Gary Swatton did likewise for the winners.

Pompey Royals romped to a 9-3 victory over Broadoak Social Club. Adam Osbourne gave them a great start, winning 2-0, and Charlie Harrison and the impressive Paul Chivers did likewise.

Matt Sheath gave Alexandra Bowls a winning start against Cowplain B, but that was as good as it got as Cowplain stormed back through Pete Gorvin, Will Garrett, Roy Steere and Ioan Moon.