Lee Rendle, left, and Wayne Rendle with the Rich Picton Trophy

In the opening game, Craneswater skipper Josh Sawyer took on Gavin Mengham armed with a 25-point start. It proved vital as, after Sawyer had taken the opening frame, he also took the second with Mengham needing snookers on the colours.

Craneswater extended their lead to 4-0 when Adam Gillen - handed a 15-point start - defeated Shaun Toms. The second frame went down to the colours with Gillen sinking the black to complete his brace.

Emsworth needed Bobby Terry to keep them in contention, and he started his first frame against Jamie Gray with a 38 break. But Gray hit back, clearing up the last few colours to take the lead. And though the second frame was close, again going down to the colours, Gray won it as Craneswater opened up a 6-0 lead.

Peter Rook Cup winners Craneswater Q (from left) Iain Russell, Josh Sawyer (captain), Matt Small, Tony Lee, Jamie Gray, Adam Gillen and Leon Kelly

Emsworth finally got off the mark when Tommy O’Neill, playing off the same handicap as opponent Tony Lee, took the opening frame with a 32 break. The second frame was closer, with Lee taking it to give Craneswater an unassailable trophy-winning lead.

In the fifth match, Craneswater’s Leon Kelly was handed a huge 40-point start against Nick Fegan. He made the most of it in the opening frame, taking it with one red left. Fegan hit back, though, with a 31 break to take the second.

The last match saw Craneswater’s Iain Russell giving Wayne Brenchley a 30-point start. Despite that, Russell took the opening frame before Brenchley levelled with Emsworth’s third consolation frame.

In the final of the Rich Picton Trophy (Handicap Pairs), Wayne and Lee Rendle faced Dusty Tingley and professional Jamie Wilson.

With the Rendles only getting a two-point start in the best of five frame format, the opener was a belter with Wilson opening up with a 34 break. But Wayne Rendle compiled a brilliant 44 break to take the frame 78-53.

The second frame was one-sided as the Rendles took control from the start, winning 57-28.