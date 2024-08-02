Cricketing games and activities for local school pupils at Portsmouth & Southsea CC

Led by the Hampshire Cricket Board, over 70 children attended the event in Milton which was designed to give children exposure to the sport that they may not have tried before.

Through the ECB funded Dynamos programme, the youngsters were provided with a day of free cricket, where they also received a shirt.

Additionally, the event had further support for the Hampshire Cricket Foundation who were able to cover the cost of lunch made by local food provider Watkins and Faux.

The children took part in a variety of different cricketing games and activities, before they were later joined by Southern Brave players Joe Weatherley and James Coles.

There were also opportunities for photographs with the Hundred trophy, won by the Southern Brave ladies team in 2023 and the men’s team in 2021.

