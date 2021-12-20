Emsworth Cygnets (from left) Wai Wong, Matthew Dennison, Amy Jones, Sam Yu

They took their points tally to 19 from 10 games with a 9-1 hammering of Portsmouth Azure.

There were hat-tricks for Matt Dennison and Samuel Yu. while Mark Taylor prevented a whitewash by beating Amy jones.

The Cygnets’ squad averages are impressive - Yu (96 per cent), Wai Wong (89 per cent), Jones (88 per cent) and Dennison (86 per cent).

Third-placed Cowplain Magenta trounced Emsworth Buebell Pirates 8-2 helped by a Bob Shaw hat-trick. Richard Stepien replied by beating Mike Lee and Fred Dowding.

Andrew Summers’ treble helped fourth-placed Eastoke Leopards beat Cowplain Emerald 8-2. Pete McLennan replied by beating Gary Bannister and Matthew Saunders.

In a mid-table battle, Phoenix Jupiter won 7-3 at Soberton C thanks to Gilbert Burnett (3), Richard Hodgson (2) and Martin Ive. John Mcmonagle (2) and Ian Sanger replied.

Knowle Puffins scored a double victory in Division 2 - firstly 7-3 against Soberton B thanks to Ricky Hensman (2), Russ Anderson (2) and Brian Greenwood (2). The same line-up then whitewashed Phoenix Pluto 10-0.

Fourth-placed Phoenix Saturn rubbed Emsworth Oysters 8-2 with maximums by Richard Stone and Paul Russell and one rubber from reserve Terry Pilcher.

In a mid-table clash, Portsmouth Cherry defeated Avenue Dodos 7-3 with Alfred Matthew unbeaten. Keith Ginn defeated Oliver Matthews and Tomek Legg in reply.

Cowplain Yellow won 8-2 against strugglers Pluto with a triple by Steve Waterson, while Roger Fearn replied by beating Pete Newman and Eric Ribovic.

Knowle Rovers won 6-4 at Phoenix Satellites in a top flight thriller featuring an astonishing seven five-setters.

All three of Trevor Farrow’s victories went the distance and had also had a hand in the doubles win which also went to the final set.

Alan Baldwin and Kevin Smith edged Rovers to victory, while Duncan Poole and Neil Lockton claimed two consolation wins.

Second placed Cowplain Cocktails crushed Emsworth Eagles 9-1 with hat-tricks from Paul May and Roger Winkwoth. Callum Ship prevented the whitewash by beating John Taylor.

Soberton A are level on points with Cocktails but have won four fewer rubbers after a 9-1 caning of lowly Knowle Valiant with straight set trebles for Dave Woodacre and Bill Moody.

Geraldine Morle stopped a whitewash with a straight sets win against Robin Plunkett. Mid-table Portsmouth Black beat second bottom Cowplain Alexandra 8-2 with Tim Hampton and Kane Beale collecting trebles. Ian Wield and Corner got two-man Alex on the scoresheet by beating Stephen Nelson-Smith.