Debbie goes full circle as Portsmouth school takes delivery of new netball posts

Newbridge Junior School netball players and their new posts

Players at Newbridge Junior School had been training without mobile posts since their netball club started at the beginning of September.

But they will now be able to play proper training games and are keen to set up fixtures against other primary schools.

Debbie Laycock, from Netball in the Community, has been leading the netball club at the Copnor school.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: ‘When I heard these posts were surplus to requirements, I knew exactly the right place for them. I couldn’t have asked for a warmer welcome from staff and pupils at Newbridge.

‘It’s been fantastic to see a school so positive about sport and activity, especially after the last 20 months. It’s heart-warming to see the pupils reaping the benefits.’

Laycock added: ‘Our Newbridge Netball Club participants are all completely new to the sport; their enthusiasm, hard work and boundless energy have seen them improve already. They were thrilled to receive the posts and got practicing immediately.

A huge thanks to Fareham-based HC Tournaments for donating them - they will definitely be well used and appreciated.’

For Laycock, the new coaching opportunity means coming full circle as she was once a pupil at Newbridge.

She explains: ‘Most local netballers will know me for being Meon through and through, I have been with the club since 1991. However, my first competitive netball experience was at Newbridge as I was a pupil in the early 90s.