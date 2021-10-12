Defending champions Purple involved in opening week thriller as Portsmouth Table Tennis League returns
There was an opening week thriller in the Portsmouth Table Tennis League.
Defending champions Portsmouth Purple defeated Soberton A 8-2 with man of the match Ed Slot edging out Dave Woodacre in four sets, writes ROBIN PLUNKETT.
But Woodacre had a memorable evening in beating ex-England No 6 Steve Mills and recovering from three match points down to beat Tim Hampton, who also impressed on the night.
Cowplain Cocktails thrashed Phoenix Satellites 10-0 with their line-up of John Taylor, Paul May and Roger Winkworth, who was taken to five sets by Duncan Poole.
Portsmouth Black won 8-2 at Emsworth Eagles thanks to Andrew Smith(3), Dylan Linsell (2) and Gordon Giles (2).
Generation Rhodium beat club mates Iridium 6-4 with three wins by Kyristian Fijalkowski as Stephen Smith and Gareth Scaddan replied with two apiece.
Generation Platinum - Tom Chamberlain, Adam Hyde and Mike Cooksley - crushed two-man Cowplain Alexandra 10-0.
Knowle Rovers got the better of clubmates Valiant by a 6-4 margin as Alan Baldwin and Kevin Smith both claimed hat-tricks. Ray Jarratt, Pete Grubb and Geraldine Morle all responded by beating Barry Diaper.
In Division 2, Avenue Dodos opened their campaign by hammering Portsmouth Cobalt 9-1 with trebles by Keith Ginn and Phil Stride. Francis Yeong stopped a whitewash against Tony Dummer.
Knowle Puffins whitewashed Phoenix Pluto with their combination of Russ Anderson, Ricky Hensman and Brian Greenwood.
Puffins Tenacity overcame Emsworth Oysters 9-1 with a hat-trick of wins from John Cooper and Tony Emberson and a double for Dave Macintosh, losing only to Sandy Collier.
Eric Ribovic fought a lone battle for Cowplain Yellow as his triple was in vain as Phoenix Saturn triumphed 6-4, Jordi Wiesner and Paul Russell both winning twice.