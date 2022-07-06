The Dulwich Runners AC member clocked 16:48 on his first Southsea visit - 50 seconds ahead of runner-up Billy Mead.

The first local club runners to finish were all Denmead Striders members - with Rob Wilson (18:31), Michael Harrison (18:35) and Matt Gair (18:37) all grouped tightly together in seventh, eighth and ninth respectively.

Another four Striders - Mark Bicknell (18:53), Gary Armstrong (18:58), Paul Saunders (19:11) and Rick Toovey (19:27) - occupied the 12th-15th slots.

Natasha Perry (21:43) was the first woman to finish, in 39th place, from Tina Al-Romaithi (42nd, 21:50).

There was also a first-time visitor winning at Great Salterns, where Clevedon AC’s Martin Heweltt was first in 19:18. That was 17 seconds ahead of David Lloyd Port Solent Tri Club member Lee Clackett.

Fareham RC’s Caroline Harwood was first female in 24:53 (22nd) - 14 seconds in front of Natasha Fahy.

Daniel Holden (19:06) was a clear winner in a 150-strong field at Portsmouth Lakeside. He was 41 seconds clear of Damon Howard (City of Portsmouth AC).

Jo Wilkins (Baffins Fit Club) was the first woman to finish in 22nd place (a course PB of 22:27).

Another Denmead Strider, Matthew Russell, was first home in the 457th Havant parkrun at Staunton Country Park. He clocked a course best 18:14 with runner-up Jon Mills (18:33) also registering a course best.

Stubbington Green’s Daisy McClements was seventh in 21.33, earning her first woman honours from Victory AC’s Joanne Stanford (21:48).

Harrison Moore (18:46, course PB) was first back in the latest Fareham parkrun - 19 seconds ahead of Rob Spencer. Chris Buxton (Gosport RR) was third in 19:14.

The Royal Navy’s Jennifer Jenks celebrated her 50th parkrun by finishing 16 in a course PB 21:22, and was first female.

There was an ‘unknown’ runner heading up the 350-strong field at Lee-on-the-Solent, with Gosport RR’s Luke Willis runner-up in 18:18. Teenager Brendan Chaplin (Stubbington Green) was third in 18:42.