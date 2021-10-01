Double gold for Matilda as Locks Heath swimmers impress in Crawley
Swimmers from Locks Heath Swim Squad competed at the two-day Lis Hartley Open Meet at Crawley.
All the swimmers gained great experience early in the season at the Long Course Meet - some of them had never even seen a 50m pool before!
Matilda Bassindale (11) won gold in the 200m Butterfly and 400m Individual Medley events.
Ella Harrison (10) earned four silvers in the 200m Butterfly, 200m Backstroke, 200m Individual Medley and 400m Freestyle.
Joshua Beadsworth took silver in 400m Freestyle as well as bronze in 50m and 100m Butterfly.
Other Locks swimmers in action were Amelia Bagby, Sophie Bagby, Elizabeth Brown, Toby Ellis, Finley Taplin, Evie Sherriff-Lee, Daisy Smith and Amelia Wright who all clocked PBs in all events.
Locks next compete in the Combined Club Championships this month.