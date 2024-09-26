Dramatic finish in Portsmouth & District Tennis League’s ladies’ top flight title race

The Ladies’ Division 1 title was dramatically decided on the final point of the 104th and last summer ladies’ match. Chichester 1sts travelled to Lee 1sts, needing a 3-1 win to topple the winter champions and retain their summer crown.

After the first pairs beat the second pairs, Chi had one hand on the cup when Frances Heale and Helen Nelson-Smith beat Chloe Efford and captain Laura Richardson 6-3, 7-5 in the top pairs’ rubber. But Lee’s Fiona Dubber and Helen Brind overcame Fi Machel’s and Karie Wright’s spirited fightback to win 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 and claim the trophy.

It caps a good summer campaign for Lee, whose second and third ladies’ teams also won their divisions and whose first men’s team won the second division.

It could have been even better, though. Chloe and Laura were also in Lee’s mixed team that played at Avenue 1sts, needing a 3-1 win to snatch the Mixed Division 1 title. But Avenue shut them out 4-0 to win the division for the first time in recent years, adding it to the top men’s division title.

Southsea 1sts also needed a 3-1 win, to escape last place in Mixed Division 2. They succeeded – just - beating Warsash 2nds at home, winning by two points one of the two match tie-breaks Sarah Gray and Malcolm Van Rooyen forced.

Warsash could now fall below Ryde Mead to finish last unless they take a point from their final match.

Another team looking for a 3-1 away win were Chichester Men’s 1sts, who needed three points to go second in Division 1. However, Ventnor beat them 4-0.

Ventnor then received three more points from Warsash 1sts, who didn’t make the trip south and so lost their chance of replacing CourtX 1sts as Men’s Division 1 runners-up.

Other Portsmouth & District Tennis League weekend and midweek titles were shared around, and most clubs had something to celebrate.

Swanmore again won the Men’s Masters’ Division, Chichester claimed the top ladies’ midweek division and Wellow took Mixed Masters Division 1.

Many of the divisions went down to the wire - including all three top weekend divisions - in this exciting summer season.

Teams were often evenly matched over the campaign. A two-point spread covered five teams in Mixed Masters Division 1, five teams in Mixed Division 2 will finish in a three-point band, and it has also been tight in Men’s Division 1.

There were many close matches. Especially in the midweek masters leagues, where the weaker side won at least one rubber in two-thirds of the matches, and the rubbers and points were shared in nearly one quarter of them.

Even so, there were some dominant teams. Steep 1sts won Mixed Division 5 with maximum points and Chichester 3rds didn’t drop a point on court in Men’s Division 4, though they failed to play their last match once the title was theirs.

Ryde Lawn 1sts won Ladies’ Division 2 by eight points – the biggest margin of victory.

CourtX’s men showed the greatest strength-in-depth, with two teams in each of the top two divisions and a fifth team that finished third in Division 3.

Most of all, it was another enjoyable season of friendly, competitive tennis. This column focuses on match results and divisional positions. But really everyone who plays for a team and enjoys the rivalry and camaraderie of the matches is a winner.

1 . Swanmore Mens Masters Champions 19.8.2024.jpg Swanmore Men’s Masters Champions from left: Ron Davis, Mike Boyd, Stuart Doherty and Geoff Tarvin. Photo: s Photo Sales