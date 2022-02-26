Ebonie Jones has a different view to judging decision but former world cruiserweight champion Johnny Nelson in agreement with final verdict after Portsmouth fighter's second professional outing

Ebonie Jones lands a left hand in her super-bantamweight contest draw with Effy Kathopouli in Glasgow Picture: Steve Welsh/PA Wire

The lively super-bantamweight contest was declared a draw, going down 57-57 on the judging scorecard with the battle taking place on the undercard of Scot Josh Taylor’s unified super-lightweight defence against Jack Catterall.

Southsea-based Jones, 23, coming up against an opponent 17 years her senior in Kathopouli, was quick on her feet with her slick style and had great success landing her strong left-hand in particular throughout the close six-round contest.

Yet vastly experienced Kathopouli – in her eighth pro bout – continued coming forward throughout, striking several blows of her own in the bout.

But Jones was adamant she had done just enough to claim victory in what was just her second pro contest - highlighting the fact she didn't have a 'cut on her' at the end.

‘I thought it was good a fight. I think it wasn't a draw - I think I nicked it,’ Jones told Sky Sports.

‘If you look at Effy's face compared to mine - I haven't got a cut on me - but it was a tough fight and a good fight for my second fight in. She's 40 years old and ranked 27 in the world.’

But former world cruiserweight champion Johnny Nelson, on punditry duties for Sky Sports, had a different perspective than Jones’ view.

Nelson says the contest will have provided the former Heart of Portsmouth fighter a valuable learning experience in the early days of her pro career - but was in agreement with the judging verdict.

‘For Ebonie Jones, she's a young fighter coming through, a good prospect so give credit where credits due,’ said pundit Nelson.

‘She'll have learned a lot from that. I think it was a draw. Ebonie will learn a lot from that fight, she'll have to keep the pressure on a lot more.