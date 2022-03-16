Eccentric Ric Flair WWE fan offers to ensure Stateside show goes on for Portsmouth's Michael McKinson

Blair Cobbs. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

McKInson was left floored by the news his showdown his clash with Vergil Ortiz Jr is off, after the Texan was hopitalised with a rare illness which can cause kidney failure.

It was a devastating blow for the Pompey Problem, who was out to change his life by producing a massive upset in Los Angeles.

Golden Boy Promotions, who are staging the event due to take place at the Galen Centre in the early hours of Sunday morning, are now looking at alternatives for the 27-year-old to face in an effort to save the show.

And unbeaten Cobbs has immediately offered his services - sending a bizarre challenge to McKinson to face him instead.

The eccentric southpaw, nicknamed ‘The Flair’ due to his appreciation for WWE wrestler Ric Flair, is due to fight Alexis Rocha on this weekend’s undercard.

That means he’s been through a training camp and is prepared to step in to ensure the event goes on.

Posting a video from the world-famous Wildcard Gym in Los Angeles, Cobbs said: Michael McKinson it is time, baby!

‘Never fear Blair the Flair is here - woooo!

‘And I ain’t pulling out baby.

‘Come and get this work! You trying to get it? Let’s get it!