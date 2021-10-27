Emotions run high as Joel McIntyre makes it the perfect ring return with knock-out blow

Joel McIntyre, right, shares an emotional moment with son Lucas following his winning return to the ring. Picture: Barry Zee

The Leigh Park light heavyweight was in no mood to wait around, producing a knock-out victory inside 34 seconds to defeat previously unbeaten Israeli Nikita Basin in the headline act on the 'Pompey Assemble' show.

The 33-year-old was cheered on by his family and friends ringside and a special moment was captured post fight.

After losing out to Miles Shinkwin in his bid to become English light heavyweight champion again back in December 2018, McIntyre has put in the hard yards to make boxing return - and son Lucas, 12, joined him in the ring in tears following his comeback win over Basin with the pair sharing an emotional embrace.

Joel McIntyre, right, has his hand raised after defeating Nikita Basin. Picture: Barry Zee

McIntyre senior said: ‘There was so much emotion around it (returning). My missus didn’t want me to do it (come back), my mum - I knew she’d support me no matter what - but I knew she didn’t really want me back in there and my nan the same thing. It was hugely overwhelming for a lot of people.

‘He said to me (son Lucas), ‘I don’t know why I’m crying, I’m not crying because I’m sad, I’m crying because I don’t know why.’ If I wasn’t made of stone it probably would have (sent Joel off).’

But now the return is out of the way, McIntyre – now with a 19-4 professional record – insists he is in no mood for hanging around and is eyeing regaining his English light heavyweight title - possibly before the year is out.

Although approaching his mid-30s, McIntyre says he feels fresh both physically and mentally and is determined to make his ring return a real success pushing forward.

He added: ‘The age thing aside - I still feel like a child inside - my body feels good. I don’t want to be doing it forever, but I’m going to be giving it my all while I’m in it. There are a lot of things planned, put it that was, so it’s good.