‘Emotive’ approach pays off as Portsmouth RFC record first London League victory of the season

Gareth Richards. Picture: Vernon Nash

After losing their opening six games, Portsmouth defeated rock bottom Basingstoke 30-10 at Rugby Camp.

The city club produced a fine second half display, scoring 15 answered points after leading 15-10 at the interval.

‘I won’t lie, I was getting concerned,’ said Roberts. ‘Especially after the previous week at Alton - that was a low point.

‘We changed our approach slightly and it seemed to have had a positive impact.

‘It was just the way we approached the game mentally. Before we had been performance and outcome drive, this time we tried a more emotive approach - basically saying to the players what it means to be a Portsmouth player.’

Continuity of team selection also played its part. Previously, Richards had been making numerous changes every week but against Basingstoke there were only four.

‘We grew in confidence as the game went on,’ said the coach. ‘We scored some good tries with some good running rugby.

‘Hopefully that will give us some upward momentum - a win can lift the whole club.

‘We had set ourselves high aims and targets and, though we’ve had to reassess those, we still want to be as competitive as we can.’

After Basingstoke had opened the scoring with an unconverted try, Max Clark - on his 1st XV debut after recovering from a shoulder injury suffered in a pre-season friendly against Gosport & Fareham - levelled matters.

Basingstoke retook the lead after some missed tackles by Portsmouth but it was 10-10 when scrum half Elliot Davis made a good blindside break and just squeezed in at the corner.

The hosts led at the interval after a good kick from fly half Lee Chandler was gathered by quick thinking winger Scott Weatherhead.

The second half saw Portsmouth playing into a strong head wind but the lead was extended with new Fijian centre Risi scored his first try for the club.

Weatherhead intercepted a pass to run through unopposed and from a driving maul Clark dived over for his second and Portsmouth’s sixth try.

That meant a winning way for second row Rob Gicquel to celebrate his 100th league appearance for the club.

Richards picked out 2nd XV vice captain Brad Atkins for an ‘outstanding’ display at hooker, and also former Tottonians player Clark.

Rusi was making only his second 1st XV outing while another Fijian, Masirewa Vihame, made his debut off the bench in the second period.