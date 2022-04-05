Emsworth’s Bobby Terry hits form in latest round of Portsmouth Snooker League Peter Rook Cup ties

Ian Carter made a 62 break in the latest round of Peter Rook Cup ties. Picture: Neil Marshall

Terry rattled in breaks of 47 and 33 en route to a brace of frames in his side’s 8-4 victory.

Gavin Mengham and Tommy O’Neil also won their games while Greg Harding (36 break) claimed a draw. Cowplain’s highlight was a Dave Rees consolation win.

Father and son pair Mick and Rob Kirby both won as Craneswater A romped to a 10-2 win at Cowplain B. There were also wins for Mark Jones and captain Andy Boulton, who both made 38 breaks. But the best break of the evening was made by Craneswater’s Ian Carter (62).

Last man Mark Harmer won his frames to give Broad Oak a 7-5 home victory over Emsworth B. John Bateman had put the visitors ahead with Simon Cornwell levelling.

Gary Wilton played two games for Waterlooville C against Broad Oak Dandy’s as his side were a player shot. But it was a successful evening, winning all his four frames in a 9-3 overall success in League C. Captain Rob Derry Snr was also victorious.

Professional Jamie Wilson won his frames as Waterlooville A defeated Portchester X 9-3. Dan Wells (42 break) and Frankie Jakeway were other Ville winners.

Waterlooville D’s Stephen White was another player who had to play twice, in his case against Cowplain Misfits. Like Wilton, though, he also won all four frames in his side’s 7-5 triumph.

Dave Levy and Ryan Houghton gave Cowplain hope, with Craig Skeggs emerging as Ville’s other individual winner.

Waterlooville Xcels pair Jason Russell and Dean Russell both claimed braces in their side’s 8-4 success against Craneswater Q.

Post Office (Simon Lynas) and Copnor E (Adam Osbourne) had just one individual winner each during their 6-6 stalemate.

North End Bowls Club’s Derek Sandy won his side’s sole frame in an 11-1 hammering by Craneswater R. There were braces for James Sorrell, Grant Vernon, Tom Wells, Pete Parsons and Mark Richardson.

Gary Swatton’s 38 break was a highlight as Cowplain Gas trounced Copnor D 10-2. There were also wins for Terry Lees, Mick Kirby and Ray Pitman.

Copnor A & E beat Bellair X 8-4 with doubles for Jon Sunderland Snr, Dan Compton and Ant Lace. Dave Riddell claimed a consolation brace.