England age group recognition for promising Havant Hockey Club starlet

Havant Hockey Club starlet Ben Hegan Picture: Havant HC

The Havant Hockey Club teenager shone over several training and assessment camps recently and will be part of the national youth set up in the months ahead.

Hegan, who has already featured for Havant's first-team this season and scored twice on his debut Division One South appearance, will train with the national under-16s group as well as being involved in an eight-nation tournament to take place in Germany in July.

Havant coaching director Peter Beard has seen Hegan's promising development over a recent period. He said: ‘Ben Hegan has long been a player to watch. His ability to eliminate a player in a one-versus-one is impressive, however, for me, his consistent, excellent core skills set him apart.

‘I have been fortunate enough to coach Ben at Havant and at his school (Churcher's College) so I have seen first-hand how hard he works and how much of a team player he is.

‘I had absolute faith that he would reach this level and I know that all the team Havant and coaches that have worked with him are also very excited about what he will achieve next. Remember the name, Ben Hegan.’