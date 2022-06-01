The Portsmouth Valkyries flanker and her county team-mates will be running out at Twickenham on Saturday as they face the Eastern Counties in the County Championship Division 2 final.

It promises to be an occasion which will provide memories to last a lifetime for Harding and her cheering army of family and friends in attendance.

The 33-year-old RAF instructor only took up the sport nine years ago and could never have envisaged the chance to play at Twickenham would arrive just under a decade down the line.

Harding said: ‘It's going to be absolutely epic, I cannot wait, it's such a good opportunity. I'm really looking forward to it.

‘I don't think anyone - not that I know of (Hampshire women team-mates) - have played there (Twickenham) before.

‘I know everyone has got a lot of support coming along, a lot of my family and friends are coming along, it should be a great day.

‘I've been there to watch rugby (Twickenham) but never had the privilege of playing there before, so I'm really looking forward to that. I've played at Kingsholm and the Twickenham Stoop, but Twickenham is the pinnacle.’

Hayling Islander Harding says the overriding feeling for her ahead of the huge occasion is one of excitement at present.

But she admitted the nerves will begin to kick in as the Hampshire team make their way up to Twickenham on the day of the match.

Yet, no matter what the outcome, Harding can always cling to the memory of both daughters Matilda and Daisy watching her play at the home of English rugby, with both heading up to watch their mum on the day.

Harding added: ‘I think it's more excitement at the minute (feelings around the squad). I think the coach journey up is when the nerves will really start to kick in.

‘At the moment, it's kind of just like 'oh, we're playing at Twickenham,' but when we go up there, that's when the nerves are really going to hit.