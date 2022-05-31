Portsmouth coach who will proudly lead Hampshire women's team out for showpiece Twickenham occasion

Witcher, in just his second year overseeing the Hampshire women's set up, has guided the squad to the County Championship Finals Day, which takes place at the home of English rugby on Saturday.

Hampshire, whose team features a handful of Portsmouth Valkyries and Havant club players, will face Eastern Counties for the right to be crowned women's County Championship Division 2 champions, with the showpiece the last of five finals taking place on Saturday with kick-off time at 5pm.

Witcher has only previously attended Twickenham as a supporter and believes the experience will be one to cherish for the players, staff, Hampshire RFU, as well as well as family and friends of all involved.

Hampshire women's team are heading for a Twickenham final on Saturday Picture: Mike Cooter (220522)

‘As a player, I never had the chance to run out at Twickenham, as a coach – you always dream about leading a side out there.

‘For the girls - the excitement has been buzzing around since we won (final group game) - families (members) are coming from all over the palace to be part of the day. That's why it's going to be such a special occasion. It's going to be so special for the girls and everyone involved, really.

‘Never as a player or coach (represented a team at Twickenham) – I've been there as a fan many times.

‘We're extremely lucky and we've been extremely well supported by the Hampshire RFU and the county office. The county have said they're going to make it as special as possible for the women.

‘We're getting a coach up there, we're not staying in a hotel but we're meeting for lunch (pre-final), we get allocated a changing room, we'll all be out as a squad on the seats you see on TV. The presentation at the end takes place around the Royal Box - win or lose the players get a medal - but hopefully we get to lift the trophy.’