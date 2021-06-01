Extras top score as Bedhampton Mariners beat Portsmouth in low-scoring Hampshire League fixture
Bedhampton Mariners 2nds defeated Portsmouth 4ths in Division 6 South East of the Hampshire League - despite none of their batsmen scoring more than eight!
In a match where ball dominated bat, Portsmouth were routed for 41 after skipper Alistair Thompson had elected to bat first.
Thompson (12) was one of only two double figures scores in the game - team-mate Lewis Ndahiro (10) providing the other.
Bedhampton opening pair Matt Betteridge (4-19) and Brian Marsh (3-18) impressed before the third and final bowler used, Jon Cook, took 3-2. Five of the Portsmouth batsmen failed to score.
In reply, Bedhampton found runs also hard to come by.
Charles Collins (2-8) dismissed both openers Richard Bailey (0) and Matt Barnard (5) before George McKenzie (2-12) accounted for Craig Skeggs (8) and skipper Paul Charlton (8).
Extras (15) top scored for Bedhampton as they won by five wickets off the final ball of the 16th over.
James Curwood and Tom Wheeler hit half-centuries as Portsmouth & Southsea 4ths hammered Sarisbury 5ths by 163 runs.
After Mohit Patel fell early, Curwood (73) and Wheeler (59) added 108 for the second wicket at Langstone Sports Ground.
Once Wheeler departed, Oliver Smith (22) and Curwood put on 52 for the third wicket and P & S eventually posted 227-7 (Dave Andrews 3-40).
In reply, Sarisbury slithered to 39-4 against Lenny Field (2-7) and Talitha Stanley (2-6).
Opener Ian Black (18) was the only man in double figures as his side later collapsed from 54-5 to 64 all out (Rory Simpson 3-29, Matt Wheeler 2-7).
Some impressive lower order batting contributed to Waterlooville 3rds’ 119-run success against Emsworth 3rds.
Ville recovered from 77-5 to finish on 205-7 thanks to Andy Beadle (37), Will Chrystal (27), Stan Reynolds (26 not out) and Dean Rockett (31 not out).
Emsworth were pegged back in reply with opening pair Charlie Ellis (1-7) and Chrystal (3-7) both bowling miserly eight-over spells.
Stuart Lack (26) and Sam Watson (25) top scored for Emsworth as they crawled to 86-7 off their 40 overs.