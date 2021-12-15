Fantastic five make it perfect end for Gosport Amateur Boxing Club in final show of 2021

Gosport ABC's Lewis Watch, left, raises his hand after claiming a stoppage win in his first senior bout

All five home fighters managed to come away victorious in their respective bouts to make it a brilliant way to cap the year.

Gosport ABC juniors Stanley Ash, Archie Munday, Jack 'The Horror' Harrop and Roland Chalmers all added unanimous victories to their amateur records.

Younger club members Taylor Timmins, Tyler Cushing and Ruby Payn were all involved in skills contests. While Lewis Watch, 21, made a winning start to life as a senior boxer having recorded a stoppage victory.

Gosport ABC head coach Darren Blair said: ‘All five of them won. Very rarely do you get that five out of five winners (for home fighters), it was brilliant, it was a great day.

‘We've picked up pretty well considering (Covid issues). During that Covid when we were closed, luckily we got a couple of grants, we had used all the savings we had at the club.

‘After nearly two years out of the ring the little ones couldn't wait to get the gloves back on and going again.’

Watch's impressive efforts saw him earn the 'best boxer' of the night award in the Gosport ABC home show.

While junior Ash took the 'best bout' award following a tough, toe-to-toe battle with his opportunity.