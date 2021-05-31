Fareham & Crofton and Portsmouth 2nds claim Hampshire League top flight victories

Tom Kent just missed out on a century for Fareham & Crofton. Picture: Paul Jacobs

After their opening three games had all fallen foul of the weather, F & C finally lifted the curtain on some competitive County Division 1 action with a 54-run success against Andover at London Road.

Kent top scored with 97 – not far short of his league-best 106 against Burridge - while Andover’s bowlers also contributed to their team’s demise by conceding a whopping 48 wides.

After skipper James Headen had elected to bar first, Kent and Dan Wimble (24) opened with a 77-run stand for the first wicket.

Lee Hungerford, right, was among the wickets as Portsmouth 2nds defeated Lymington 2nds. Picture: Neil Marshall

Sam Stoddart (21) and Angus Southon (25) also gave Kent good support before, with a hundred in his sights, the wicket-keeper was trapped leg before by home skipper Thanura Watta Waduge.

Fareham’s 230-9 total was boosted by a total of 55 extras.

In reply, Blake Barnwell (2-33) removed both Andover openers cheaply.

Watta Waduge (57) and Max Souter (40) took the fight to F & C with a third wicket stand of 96 before Southon edged Southon behind to Kent.

Andrew Martin, 16, then caught the outside edge of Waduge’s bat to give Kent another catch as Andover slipped to 113-4.

Martin went on to claim 4-19 off his five overs as Andover were eventually bowled out for 176.

Headen (2-37) returned for a second spell to take two late wickets before Wimble wrapped up the innings with a caught and bowled.

Brothers Paul and Lee Hungerford were among the wickets as Portsmouth 2nds defeated Lymington 2nds at St Helens.

The pair shared five wickets as Lymo, asked to chase 204 for victory, were restricted to 165.

Only three batsmen had reached double figures for the hosts.

Captain Nicky Wyatt (45) and his opening partner James Mitchell (60) set the foundations, but the other three members of the top five - Sujeeth Daini, Paul Hungerford and Matthew Walton - managed just six runs between them.

Ishafaque Ahmad, batting at No 6, hit an unbeaten 32 but the five players after him in the order managed just 17 between them against Ed Freeman (4-31) and Axel Deem (3-34).

Lymington conceded 30 wides in a total of 43 extras as Portsmouth were bowled out for 203.

Five of Lymo’s top six reached double figures, but skipper Liam McCurdy (40) top scored before he was dismissed by Paul Hungerford (2-27).

Younger brother Lee was introduced as third change and his 3-17 off eight overs ensured the visitors fell behind the required rate while also losing wickets.