Fareham & Crofton cricketer Ollie Southon produces stunning all-round performance in Hampshire League win over Longparish

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Playing for Fareham & Crofton in a County League Division 1 fixture, he bagged six wickets - clean bowling five of his victims - and scored his maiden century against Longparish.

First, he was the catalyst to an incredible Longparish collapse that saw them lose nine wickets for just 15 runs after they had reached 193-1.

Southon clean bowled Dan Bearpark (68) and Ben Gardner (68) who had shared a second wicket stand of 122 at Bath Lane.

Ollie Southon took six wickets and scored his maiden century in Fareham & Crofton's Hampshire League win over Longparish. Picture: Neil Marshall

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southon ended with 6-31, his second six-wicket haul of 2022 after a career best 6-22 against St Cross 3rds in June. Ben White claimed 3-42, clean bowling all his victims too!

As a result, Southon is now one of four players yoked together at the top of the HL wicket-takers log.

He has 40 wickets - the same as Kerala’s Dawn Ambi, Henry Hawkins of Wellow & Plaitford and George Hayes of Redlynch & Hale.

Southon wasn’t finished yet, though.

Asked to chase 209 for victory, Southon came in at No 4 with F & C 72-2. He promptly struck 104 not out, dominating an unbroken third wicket stand with Tom Kent (53 not out).

Southon raced past his previous highest score, which was 80 for F & C against Sarisbury 2nds six years ago.

Portsmouth 2nds will secure their County 1 status for at least another year if they beat rock bottom Tichborne Park in their final fixture.

Three wins in their last four games have taken Portsmouth out of the three-team drop zone, the latest a 32-run victory over Winton.

Former 1st XI skipper James Christian top scored with 65 as Portsmouth posted 249 at St Helens after choosing to bat.

Carlin Joy (45) and Thomas Wallis (43) also shone while Ishafaque Ahmad hit an unbeaten 33 at No 8.

Winton’s reply was based around opener Madhu Gunaratne, the only batter to score more than 22. He was just one short of a maiden league century when he was bowled by Joe Smitherman.