Holders Waterlooville shatter Portsmouth & Southsea’s double dream to reach another Southern Premier League T20 Plate final

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Skipper Archie Reynolds took four cheap wickets and struck the winning six as the holders claimed a four-wicket victory at St James’ on Sunday.

P & S, already promoted from Division 3 of the SPL, had been hoping to reach their second Plate final in three years.

But a batting line-up which has starred in this season’s tournament was skittled for just 104 after Reynolds had chosen to field.

Flying bails means Waterlooville lose a wicket in their successful SPL T20 run chase at Portsmouth & Southsea. Picture: Mike Cooter

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

P & S had rattled up 238-2 against Trojans - with centuries for Jack Davies and Shaun Briggs - and 209-5 against Liphook in the previous two rounds.

Briggs hit 25 off 22 balls before he became the first of Reynolds’ victims, and it was 56-2 when Davies was bowled by Jon Hudson.

Dean Lee (22) was the only other home batter in double figures as Reynolds (4-19), Sam Robinson (3-12) and Josh McGregor (2-12) tore through the order.

P & S were already in trouble on 92-5, but then lost four wickets for just a single run - including skipper Ben Saunders out first ball.

Portsmouth & Southsea's Jake Peach took three top order wickets against Waterlooville. Picture: Mike Cooter (210822)

Ville didn’t have things all their own way when they replied, with Jake Peach (3-21) reducing the visitors to 44-3.

There was still a little work to do when Reynolds, who normally opens for Ville in SPL Division 2 games, came in at 85-6.

He was in no mood to hang around, hitting three fours off his first seven deliveries before clubbing the match-winning six off the first ball of the 19th over.

Waterlooville's Jon Hudson. Picture: Mike Cooter

That completed a fine weekend for Reynolds, who the previous day had struck his maiden SPL century - albeit in a losing cause against OTs & Romsey.

Hudson (21 not out off 33 balls) was Ville’s highest scorer as they set up a final against Premier Division heavyweights South Wilts.

Wilts were red-hot favourites to beat Division 1 strugglers Sparsholt in Salisbury, and so it proved.

Sparsholt were routed for just 80 with Wilts openers Joe Cranch (44 not out) and Aaryen Sen (32 not out) knocking off the runs in just 10.3 overs.

Portsmouth & Southsea appeal for a leg before verdict against Waterlooville. Picture: Mike Cooter