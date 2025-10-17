Fareham racing driver selected to lead disabled racing team’s GT3 campaign

A racing driver from Fareham has been selected for the line up of a history-making racing team’s most ambitious plans to date.

44-year-old Paul Fullick is a driver for Team BRIT, the world’s only competitive team of all-disabled racing drivers.

The team recently unveiledits brand-new BMW M4 GT3 car as part of a special event to mark its 10 year anniversary. The car was unveiled at an exclusive event held for team members, sponsors and supporters at Fawsley Hall Hotel in Daventry on Thursday 2nd October.

Paul will drive the car in 2026, with plans to compete in the GT Cup Championship.

Since its formation in 2015, Team BRIT has been dedicated to revolutionising disability motorsport, breaking down barriers and proving that nothing is impossible. Over the past decade, the team has progressed from entry-level racing to competing on the international stage, it has won a national championship and taken championship class wins, and supported disabled teams overseas, while developing cutting-edge hand control technology that has opened doors for disabled drivers worldwide.

The unveiling of the BMW GT3 represents not only a leap forward for the team and its drivers, but also another step toward its ultimate ambition: becoming the first ever all-disabled team to compete in the Le Mans 24 Hours.

Paul is a lower leg amputee following a motorbike crash. He has been with the team since 2022, and has progressed rapidly from driving a BMW 118i, to competing in a McLaren 570S GT4 this year. He will drive alongside Jamie Falvey, who served in the Royal Marines commandos to the rank of lance corporal. He was medically discharged after sustaining hearing damage and joined Team BRIT as a driver in 2017, before going on to forge a successful solo racing career.

Paul said: “To be selected to be part of Team BRIT’s milestone move to GT3 racing is just incredible and something I’m extremely proud of.

“Over the past three years, I’ve been privileged to move up through the ranks of the team very quickly, supported by the team’s coaches and engineering staff. Now – I’ll be looking to take that even further with the step up to GT3 racing and I’ll be doing everything I can to perform at the highest level.

“To announce this as part of our 10 year celebration is really special. Our impact on disability motorsport has been huge over the last decade, but we have so much more to achieve – inspiring others to believe in what’s possible, and paving the way for accessible motorsport.

“Thank you so much to each and every sponsor and supporter that has made this incredible dream a reality for me.”