Fareham’s former world champion Dharminder Lilly maintains 100 per cent Cuestars record

Dharminder Lilly

The 46-year-old collected £180 in prize money after defeating Ryan Mears 3-1 in the final of the second leg of the Frames Sports Bar Championship Tour, writes TIM DUNKLEY.

Lilly only dropped two frames out of the 17 he played in the event sponsored by Fuller’s Brewery at Fareham Snooker Club - one in the final and one to Anthony Rice (Fordingbridge) in the last-four.

Two weeks previously, the 2016 IBSF World Masters (over 40s) champion won the first leg of the Cuestars Seniors (40+) Tour at Salisbury Snooker Club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New rankings leader Mears (Aldershot) recorded the day’s highest break of 71 in his last-16 victory over Dharmendra Patel (Thatcham).

Lilly and event one winner Wayne Townsend (Northolt) are in joint second place.

Carl Davies (Bournemouth) pocketed £25 for beating James Budd (Fareham) 2-1 in the final of the Plate, a straight knockout for players losing their first match in the main competition.

A total of 12 breaks of more than 50 were recorded by the 25-strong field.

Greenbaize Snooker Club, Bournemouth, hosts the third and final leg on Sunday, September 19.

BREAKS:

Ryan Mears: 71, 54.

Oliver Sykes: 67.

James Hawes: 63.

Adam Guyatt: 61.

Asten Petty: 59.

Jason Pusser: 58.

Dharminder Lilly: 53, 53.

Neil Craycraft: 52.

Andrew Seymour: 51.

Ronnie Blake: 51.

RESULTS

PRELIM: Andrew Seymour 1-3 Adam Stacey, Dharminder Lilly 3-0 Steve Nevett, Phil Watson 0-3 James Hawes, Labeeb Ahmed 0-3 Oliver Sykes, Carl Davies 2-3 Ronnie Blake, Neil Craycraft 3-1 James Budd, Shane Hatfield 0-3 Anthony Rice, Steve Read 0-3 Adam Guyatt, Austen Petty 3-0 Peter Ebbins.

LAST-16: Stacey 0-3 Lilly, Hawes 0-3 Sykes, Blake 3-1 Craycraft, A Rice 3-0 Guyatt, Petty 3-1 George Apperley, Mike Trigg 0-3 Ollie Douglas, Ryan Mears 3-1 Dharmendra Patel, Jason Pusser 3-0 David Rice.

QUARTER-FINALS: Lilly 3-0 Sykes, Blake 1-3 A Rice, Petty 2-3 Douglas, Mears 3-1 Pusser.

SEMI-FINALS (£40): Lilly 3-1 A Rice, Douglas 0-3 Mears.

FINAL (£180/£90): Lilly 3-1 Mears.

PLATE RESULTS

PRELIM: Nevett 2-1 Read, Apperley 2-1 Ebbins, Budd 2-0 D Rice, Patel 2-1 Hatfield.

QUARTER-FINALS: Nevett 2-1 Apperley, Budd 2-0 Patel, Ahmed 2-1 Watson, Davies 2-0 Seymour.

SEMI-FINALS: Budd 2-0 Nevett, Davies 2-1 Ahmed.