During almost six decades of involvement with the club, Ken was an integral and invaluable member whose influence on the direction and success of PRFC cannot be understated.

Ken wore many hats from player to captain (1979-1981), coach, bar chairman and tour organiser, of which he was a master.

Ken joined the club in 1968, playing mostly at No 8 or second row for over 30 years and becoming a mentor and inspiration to many players.

Steve Cameron, a former club captain and Hampshire player, said Ken ‘turned us boys, as we were then, into men on the rugby pitch. He led from the front and looked after us. He was a true legend, someone many of us looked up to over lots of years.’

Ian Chandler, another Hampshire player, recalls how Ken would pick him up from home every Tuesday and Thursday evening for training and then every Saturday for the match, just to make sure he got there!

Ian Foord summed up Ken, saying ‘he was just a good bloke’.

Early in 1981, Ken helped form a committee to start overseas club tours for the first time. He barely missed any in the following years and decades.

He was the tour judge, dispensing his form of justice to any tourist who had misbehaved or made a fool of themselves.

Were his hearings fair? Who knows, or cares, but they made for great entertainment for those not ‘up in court...

His tour stories are too numerous to mention but playing at fly-half on a tour to Portugal that saw PRFC play in the mighty Benfica FC stadium, in front of just 15 spectators, was a highlight.

Another was Ken, a butcher by trade, ordering steak tartar for all on another tour – only to find that instead of being served with the expected hunk of beef, raw mincemeat with an egg was placed in front of them!

Ken leaves behind wife Jenny and children Wendy, Corinna and Leon .

A family statement said: ‘Growing up, Portsmouth Rugby Club played a huge part in our lives and Dad was so proud to be a big part of the club.

“Leon started playing before he could walk almost, and Wendy and Corinna spent many a Saturday with Mum helping with after-match rugby teas.

"As we became older, we were allowed to attend the many parties and celebrations at the rugby club, and it was here we learned to socialise with all walks of life.

“Dad would often arrive home late on a Saturday night with half of the first team in tow and Mum and Wendy would make endless bacon and sausage sandwiches whilst listening to all the rugby banter echoing down the hallway. It was a fantastic environment to grow up in.

“Leon’s Sunday morning training session in the Juniors was really an excuse for Dad to go have a beer with his friends down at the club, until Leon was old enough to play for the first team.

“We watched many a game in the pouring rain, Dad shouting from the sidelines. Rugby, for us, was a way of life.

“Aside from rugby, we are a very close family, sharing many a family holiday, holding lots of family get-togethers. Holiday seasons are always spent together.

Mum and Dad met when Mum was 15 and Dad was 17 and they started dating soon after. They built a very happy home environment for us all. There was always laughter and we have so many great memories.

“Dad taught us many things. He loved the arts, was brilliant at writing stories and poems and was always on hand for those tough Maths homework questions.

“He loved reading and encouraged us to learn. His passion for all music has been instilled in us. Dad loved nothing more than a good vinyl night and loved to share his stories of his nights at the Bird Cage with Mum. A nightclub that existed in the early 60s where the likes of Lulu, The Beatles, Cream and The Who played, before they became household names.

“As a family, we went to musicals, Motown shows, Blues bars, Jazz bars, lots of places. We were never far apart.

“Dad was also a grandpa to two beautiful girls, three great boys and he had recently become a great grandpa. He adored his family.

“Everyone loved Dad. He was wise, smart, kind and funny. As a family we are so proud we got to call him ours. His memory will always live on and his passing has left a gaping hole.

“Finally, during Portsmouth RFC’s centenary year, a souvenir booklet was published detailing the club’s first 100 years from 1886 to 1986. The last sentence on the last page reads ‘The authors would like to make it known that this book is not dedicated to Ken Reilly, who is expected to still be playing when the 200th anniversary is celebrated’.

“Ken was never going to reach that milestone but, one thing is for sure, he will be remembered and revered as much in 2086 as he was in 1986.

“Rest in Peace Kenny, a true club legend, a fine rugby player, a great family man and a good bloke!”

Ken’s funeral service takes place on Tuesday December 10 at Portsmouth Cathedral (10am). Formal funeral dress or dark colours and rugby club blazers. Unfortunately, the service cannot be live-streamed.

Ken will then be laid to rest at the Sustainability Centre, Droxford Road, Petersfield, GU32 1HR.

Friends are welcome but you will need outdoor boots because it can get muddy.

After that, glasses will be raised and stories told at Portsmouth RFC’s Rugby Camp HQ in Norway Road, Hilsea.

2 . Roger Nicholls, Roger Sellers & Ken Reilly.jpg Ken Reilly, right, with Roger Nicholls and Roger Sellers Photo: - Photo Sales

3 . Roger Nicholls, Denis Ludwig & Ken Reilly.jpg Ken Reilly, right, with Roger Nicholls and Denis Ludwig Photo: - Photo Sales

4 . Ken Reilly in kit!.jpg Ken Reilly during his Portsmouth RFC playing days Photo: - Photo Sales