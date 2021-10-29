Fine margins crucial for Warsash as Solent Cup tennis challenge match is finally played – 18 months later than planned
One of the many casualties of the pandemic was the 2020 Solent Cup challenge match between the winners of the winter tennis leagues in Portsmouth and Southampton.
The leagues themselves had been completed before lockdown, but it proved impossible to play the challenge match in the April, writes ALAN BEST.
But now the 2020 event has been played - albeit 18 months later than initially planned.
The availability of the respective ladies league winners meant it was not possible to run their competition, but men’s teams Warsash and Winchester met at Lee-on-the Solent.
Winchester emerged 4-0 winners, but it wasn’t as comfortable as it sounds. Delve into the detail and you find three of the four rubbers went to match tie breaks – Winchester winning all three, one by 12-10 and another by 10-8.
So just a few vital points were the difference between a 4-0 whitewash for Winchester and a 3-1 win for Warsash – that is how fine margins can be in tennis!