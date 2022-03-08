Finishing numbers are high at Havant parkrun - plus latest from Southsea, Great Salterns, Portsmouth Lakeside, Lee-on-the-Solent and Fareham events

In total, the 186 finishers were the fourth highest figure to complete the Staunton Country Park course since the turn of the year.

With runners joining walkers, pets and children in tow, Havant showed its an event open to anyone.

Only in the opening three stagings of the Havant parkrun in 2022 had more than the 186 finishers in the latest event been bettered.

Matthew Russell, who was first to make it back, did so in a personal best course time of 18mins 28secs.

City of Portsmouth AC's Alex Coomber was the first of the female runners to complete the Havant 5k distance (21:42).

n Haslemere Border AC pairing of David Jarrett and Luke Brocks opted for a Saturday morning trip to the seaside to take on the Southsea parkrun.

Jarrett managed to complete the seafront 5k first of the 406 finishers in a time of 16:12. Club-mate Brocks was third overall, following on from second-placed Vegan Runners' Jhon Cosgrove (18:22), in a time of 18:24.

First-time visitor Amy Chaplin will have enjoyed the new surroundings as she led the way for the females (19:07). Peter Newman took part in the Great Salterns parkrun in Portsmouth for the second week running.

Again, he was the first finisher - with 84 finishers completing the course this weekend - in a time of 18:27.

Coincidentally, Hedge End Running Club's Anna Smith-James was eighth overall and the first female to complete the 5k distance for the second straight week at this recently launched event (21:59).

The opening finishers in the Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun had a spring in their step. Sam Jones, who was first home, did so in a course personal best time of 17:18. Next to make it back, Defence Sports & Recreation's Christopher Pearce, did so in a Portsmouth Lakeside personal PB time 18:02.

Gisella Hoppe, heading along to the city course for the first time, made it back in 21:36 as the first female.

n Chichester Runners & AC’s James Barker (15:47) clocked up parkrun number 272 as he was first home at the latest Lee-on-the-Solent seafront 5k.

Gosport Road Runners' Nikki Moxham was seventh overall and first of the female finishers (19:34).

Daisy McClements of Stubbington Green Runners was first female and 12th of the 204 finishers to make it back in the Fareham parkrun. Thomas Wallace led the way in the latest Fareham 5k, coming home in 17:46.

1. Tail-end walkers ensure no runners are left behind Picture: Keith Woodland (050321-17) Photo: Keith Woodland Photo Sales

2. Runners set off in the Havant parkrun Picture: Keith Woodland (050321-3) Photo: Keith Woodland Photo Sales

3. Havant parkrunners spread out and tackle the 5k distance at their own pace Picture: Keith Woodland (050321-26) Photo: Keith Woodland Photo Sales

4. Havant parkrun volunteers welcome another runner home Picture: Keith Woodland (050321-76) Photo: Keith Woodland Photo Sales