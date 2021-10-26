Five Locks Heath swimmers set new club records at the Combined Clubs Championships
Five Locks Heath Swim Club members broke club records at the Combined Clubs Championship.
Locks teamed up with Havant & Waterlooville and Hamble Swimming Clubs to compete in the event, with 40 of the former club’ swimmers in action with ages ranging from 8-15.
Harrison Plaw, 15, broke two club records - in the 50m Breaststroke and 100m Individual Medley.
Lucy Selby, 15, established a new club record in the 50m Butterfly and Hannah Buzzard, 15, did likewise in the 200m Butterfly.
Joshua Beadsworth, 11, set a new best in the 100m Backstroke and Leila McNamara, 15, did the same in the 50m Breaststroke.
Locks head coach Lynda Reid enthused: ‘It was great to see all our swimmers competing together.
‘For some of the children it was their first big competition and they produced some promising swims. The older swimmers produced lots of personal best times and much coveted club records.’