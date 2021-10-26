Five Locks Heath swimmers set new club records at the Combined Clubs Championships

Locks Heath swimmers at the Combined Clubs Championships

Locks teamed up with Havant & Waterlooville and Hamble Swimming Clubs to compete in the event, with 40 of the former club’ swimmers in action with ages ranging from 8-15.

Harrison Plaw, 15, broke two club records - in the 50m Breaststroke and 100m Individual Medley.

Lucy Selby, 15, established a new club record in the 50m Butterfly and Hannah Buzzard, 15, did likewise in the 200m Butterfly.

Joshua Beadsworth, 11, set a new best in the 100m Backstroke and Leila McNamara, 15, did the same in the 50m Breaststroke.

Locks head coach Lynda Reid enthused: ‘It was great to see all our swimmers competing together.