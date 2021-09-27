Five-star Fareham start new Premier Division 1 challenge in style with derby thrashing of Havant

Lydia Jackson, right, scored twice as Fareham thrashed Havant 5-0 in their first league game of 2021/22. Picture: Duncan Shepherd

After the latest league restructuring, Fareham are in Premier Division 1 in the South Central League - the highest level in the pyramid that the ladies team has played and just one rung below the national league divisions.

The team has also been freshened up since their last competitive game in 2020 with first team league debuts for newcomers Katie Paxman and Sarah Brimyard plus juniors Harriett Handley-Quint and Emma Boddington.

The game also marked a return to Fareham for Holly Cameron who anchored a fine defensive performance in a 5-0 stroll.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fareham led 2-0 inside 11 minutes - Heather Batten pouncing for an eighth-minute opener and Lydia Jackson scoring after Sarah Brimyard’s shot had been parried.

A third goal was added shortly after half-time, Rebecca Reavell applying the slightest of touches to deflect the ball in.

On 47 minutes, a quick exchange of passes outside the area on the right flank culminated in Brimyard setting up Jackson to smash a shot into the far corner.

Following a penalty corner in the final minute, Brimyard opened her account for Fareham with a venomous strike into the bottom right corner.

Fareham completed a hat-trick of women’s triumphs against Havant.