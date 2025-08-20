Former Bangladesh Test skipper Ashraful’s XI to take on a Portsmouth CC XI in a St Helens fundraiser

Former Bangladesh captain Mohammed Ashraful's all-star XI is taking on a Portsmouth CC XI in a fundraising 100-ball game at St Helens tomorrow

Portsmouth’s Mohammed Ashraful’s all-star XI will take on a Portsmouth CC XI in a 100-ball match starting at 5.30pm.

All proceeds from food and raffle sales will go towards the construction of a brand new three-lane net facility at the ground, scheduled to be in operation for the 2026 season.

PCC committee member Charlotte Eames said: ‘This facility will serve the whole community — from our under-9s through to adult sides, including women’s and girls’ teams, as well as local schools and clubs who use our ground.

‘This project has been ongoing for some months, and the club has worked extremely hard to secure vital funding to make it possible.’

To date, PCC has secured a grant of more than £50,000 from the Veolia Environmental Trust and over £12,500 from the Sport England Movement Fund.

An additional £10,000 has been raised by the community through a crowdfunder campaign.

Elsewhere, a £10,000 ECB grant allowed the club to complete a side project – a brand new junior and ladies artificial wicket – in time for the start of the 2025 season.

Ashraful, who has been Portsmouth’s overseas player since the start of the 2024 season, played in 61 Tests and 177 ODIs for Bangladesh.

He has recruited some of his former international colleagues for tonight’s game.

They include Naeem Islam, who played eight Tests, 59 ODIs and 10 T20Is, Sabbier Rahman (11 Tests, 66 ODIs, 48 T20Is) and Jahirul Islam, who as well as playing seven Tests and 14 ODIs has 28 first class centuries to his name.

Enamul Huq (10 Tests, 29 ODIs) is also scheduled to play alongside two men with Bangladesh Premier League experience, Ruyel Miah and Mohammad Sharifullah.