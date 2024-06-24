Former England international Rikki Clarke struck 223 for Shrewton in a Hampshire League game against Kerala - and still finished on the losing side

Clarke smashed 21 sixes and 13 fours in his blistering 223 for Shrewton against Kerala in a County Division 1 game at Rugby Camp.

The former Surrey and Warwickshire all-rounder’s sixth three-figure score in his last seven HL innings saw the Wiltshire club post a whopping 367-7 off 45 overs.

Astonishingly, it wasn’t enough - Presh Prasad belting a huge century as his third-placed side celebrated a famous five-wicket win with nine balls to spare.

Presad cleared the ropes 12 times and also hit 17 boundaries in racing to 185 off only 109 deliveries.

Prajun Kallidil (49), Bobino Rajan (40) and Namith Pattampurath (45 not out) also played their part as Kerala won on 368-5.

That meant a phenomenal 735 runs had been scored on an afternoon that will live long in the memory.

Clarke probably won’t forget it, having posted on social media site X (formerly Twitter): ‘One of the nicest matches I’ve ever played in. Kerala were fantastic and a great chase.’

Clarke’s score was the highest individual effort anywhere in the Hampshire League in 2024, with Prasad’s 185 the second best.

Prasad and Kallidil put on a stunning 241 for the first Kerala wicket before the latter was dismissed.

Rajan helped Prasad add 63 for the second wicket, a partnership ended when Clarke - the seventh and final Shrewton bowler used - removed Rajan.

Prasad was eventually fourth out with the score on 323.

Earlier, Clarke and skipper Will Sleeman (83) had put on 210 for the second Shrewton wicket after the latter had elected to bat.

Clarke and Dan Bingley (16) then added 88 for the fourth wicket on a tough day for bowlers on both sides - Rajan conceding 72 off his five overs.

It was Clarke’s ninth Hampshire League century in 17 appearances since the start of the 2022 season, of which four have been double hundreds.

In his last seven HL innings, spread across three seasons, he has scored 207 not out, 210, 163, 55, 189, 133 and now 223.