Back in late May, Clarke hit the headlines when he slammed 229 for Shrewton against South Wilts 3rds in a County Division 2 fixture.
The innings contained 22 sixes and forced Clarke to take to social media to defend himself after posting a screenshot of the scorecard on his social media account - an action which divided opinion.
Surprisingly, it is not the highest individual score across the entire Hampshire League this year - that honour belongs to Medsted’s Gareth Phillips who blasted 238 against Herriard in a Division 5 North East fixture.
Clarke followed up his 229 with scores of 41 (v Hayling) and 38 (v East Woodhay). But the former Surrey, Derbyshire and Warwickshire all-rounder was back in top form against Emsworth, hitting 169 off 144 balls.
Clarke - who played two Tests for England, both against Bangladesh, and 20 ODIs - smacked 18 fours and nine sixes.
He shared a third wicket stand of 217 with Chris Brewer, whose 117 off 95 balls - with 16 fours and five sixes - was scored at a faster rate than his more high-profile partner.
Anthony Norris (3-72 off seven overs) eventually dismissed them both, but Shrewton powered their way to a daunting 372-6 total.
In reply, opener Anurag Sharma (53) compiled his fifth half-century in 10 league innings - he has also scored one century, with another innings of 47.
But Emsworth were never likely to pull off a sensational victory, Shaun Little taking 4-29 as they were bowled out for 206 (Clarke 2-22).
Read More
Sharma is the top runscorer in the division with 525 at 65.63, but Clarke is now just 20 runs behind (and from three fewer innings). The 40-year-old - who only retired from the professional game last summer - is now averaging 84.17.
Shrewton are on course for promotion, just a point behind leaders Redlynch & Hale - the top three go up - but Emsworth are seventh after a third loss in 10 fixtures.
Luke Carvey celebrated his maiden league century as Bishop’s Waltham dished out a hammering to Hayling Island.
The opener hit exactly 100 in a total of 239-8, eventually bowled by Callum Cells (4-27), who was the seventh bowler used by Hayling.
Gary Martin (31) top scored for the islanders as they lost wickets at regular intervals to be dismissed for 130 (Sam Williams 3-25).