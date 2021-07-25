Former Fareham and Gosport pupil Becky Muzerie makes Team GB Olympic rowing debut
Former Crofton School and Bay House College pupil Becky Muzerie made her Olympic debut at the weekend.
She was part of the GB women’s eights that finished fourth in their heat at the Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo.
Muzerie and her colleagues clocked a time of 6 minutes and 26.76 seconds - finishing 19.11 seconds behind winners New Zealand.
GB now progress to the repechage event on Wednesday, giving them a second chance to reach the semi-finals.
The eight-strong team, which was only formed in February of this year, were 3.16 seconds down on the leaders after 500m and the gap had stretched to 7.12 seconds after 1,000m.
GB were 11.31 seconds adrift at the 1,500m mark.
Meanwhile, former Hill Head resident Maddie Hinch was part of the GB women’s hockey team that suffered a losing start in defence of the title they won in Rio five years ago.
Champions in Brazil following a dramatic shoot-out victory over Holland when goalkeeper Hinch saved four penalties, Britain went ahead through Sarah Jones’ early goal in their opening Pool A game against Germany.
But Rio bronze medallists Germany hit back to triumph through a penalty by Viktoria Huse and Charlotte Stapenhorst’s third-quarter winner.
Britain and Germany players, meanwhile, took the knee ahead of the game, showing support in the fight against racism and social injustice.