Brad Currie, who has played in the Southern Premier League for Bashley this year, helped the Caribbean Tigers defeat the New York Strikers in the final in sun-drenched Grand Cayman, the largest of the Cayman Islands.

Currie took 2-18 off two overs as New York, asked to chase 126 for victory, were dismissed for 69.

The final was the 24th game of the tournament, all of which took place at the Jimmy Powell Oval inside eight days.

As the name suggests, the Max60 League matches are 10 overs a side - a total of 60 balls - with each game lasting approximately the length of a football match.

Organised by CICA (Cayman Islands Cricket Association), Max60 attracted five teams who featured a mix of players from differing nations.

Among Currie’s team-mates were Australian one-day internationals Chris Lynn - once an overseas player at Gosport Borough - and Andrew Tye.

Scotland international George Munsey, who played for Hampshire in the Covid-affected 2020 T20 Blast, was the Tigers’ skipper.

Michael Leask (Scotland), Ashley Nurse (West Indies) and Suranga Lakmal (Sri Lanka) were three other low-profile ex-internationals to finish on the winning side.

Currie, the brother of Hampshire’s Scott Currie, played for Scotland in this year’s T20 World Cup before returning to England to appear for Sussex in the T20 Blast.

Some very well-known players were also persuaded to take part in the tournament, notably Australian David Warner who captained the Boca Raton Trailblazers.

Warner, as befitting a man with 383 senior international outings across three formats, finished as the tournament’s leading runscorer with 297 from eight innings at 42.42.

Among Warner’s colleagues was New Zealand international Colin de Grandhomme, who had a spell with Hampshire in 2021.

Former England opener Alex Hales - a regular gun for hire on the T20 franchise circuit - turned out for Grand Cayman Jaguars alongside two former Hampshire players, Ross Whiteley and Jake Lintott, and a current one, T20 specialist Chris Wood.

It was Wood’s second stint in a 60-ball tournament, having played for Northern Warriors in the 2019-20 T10 League in Abu Dhabi.

Like Currie, Wood has also played in the Southern Premier League this year, for second tier OTs & Romsey.

Ravi Bopara - a veteran of 171 England senior appearances across all three formats - captained the Miami Lions, who also included Corey Anderson (New Zealand) and Joe Burns (Australia).

*Hales has now played for 20 different teams on the ever-expanding T20 and T10 cricket calendar.

Making his T20 debut for Nottinghamshire in 2009, he has subsequently turned out for Melbourne Renegades (2012/13), Adelaide Strikers (2013/14), Hobart Hurricanes (2014/15), Islamabad United (2017/18-2023/24), Sunrisers (2018), Rangpur Riders (2018/19), Barbados Tridents (2019), Durban Heat (2019/20), Sydney Thunder (2019/20-2023/24), Karachi Kings (2019/20-2020/21), Trent Rockets (2021-2024), Jamaica Tallawahs (2023), Surrey Jaguars (2023), Khulna Tigers (2023/24) and Galle Marvels (2024).

In the 60-ball format, he has appeared for Maratha Arabians (2017/18-2018/19), Team Abu Dhabi (2022/23-2023/24), Desert Vipers (2022/23) and now the Grand Cayman Jaguars (2024).