Former Hampshire batsman Jason Laney, seen here having just been dismissed against Portsmouth in 2020, struck a century for St Cross in the SPL yesterday - but still finished on the losing side. Picture: Keith Woodland

Laney’s 102 off 113 balls helped St Cross post a daunting 281 total at Jubilee Fields against an Alton side who hadn’t previously tasted league victory in 2021.

But Abhay Gonella, skipper Daniel Harris and Scott Myers all hit half-centuries in reply as Alton celebrated a stunning six-wicket top flight victory with nine balls remaining.

Winchester-born Laney scored over 4,400 first class runs for Hampshire in 85 games between 1995 and 2002.

He had been skippering St Cross 2nds this season prior to being called up for his first 1st XI appearance of the year against Alton.

His 102 equalled his previous SPL best for his hometown club - for St Cross 2nds against Paultons in 2019.

St Cross also called up teenager Harry Trussler, who the previous week had struck a glorious SPL Division 1 century – 144 - against Portsmouth.

He made 28 and Hampshire pro Brad Taylor (1) fell cheaply before No 6 Harry Foyle (77) helped Laney add 156 for the fifth wicket before Laney fell on 261.

Julian Ballinger - now on 794 career wickets for Alton according to online site Play Cricket - bagged 5-40 as St Cross were bowled out off the last ball of their 40 overs.

South African pace bowler Bash Walters, who had been due to play for Havant in 2020 prior to the pandemic, also impressed with 4-38 off10 overs.

Hampshire’s Fletcha Middleton (29) and Tom South (26) made starts for Alton before a third wicket stand of 102 between opener Gonella (73) and Harris (56 off 57 balls) gave the hosts the initiative.

Myers (60 off 42 balls) and Ryan Hale (14 not out) then added an unbroken stand of 57 for the seventh wicket to ease Alton to a formbook-busting success.

*Bournemouth are the new table-toppers after hammering Hook & Newnham Basics by 117 runs.

Opener Nick Park (51) and No 3 Luke Webb (57) put on 108 for the second wicket as Bournemouth posted 206-7/

The first three Bournemouth bowlers used - openers Dan Conway (2-36) and Ollie Breckon (1-15) and first change Ed Denham (2-21) - then reduced Hook to 70-6.