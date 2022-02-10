Former Portsmouth boxing favourite Tony Oakey star guest for long-time friend Brian Davidson's opening Warrior's Gym home amateur show

Gym owner and head coach Brian Davidson first began welcoming amateurs into the club last summer and he is excited to see them get a chance to showcase their abilities at the Leigh Park Working Men's Club.

In total, six of Warrior's Gym's teenage amateurs will be part of 12 bouts which will take place on the night.

Davidson's long-time friend and former British, Commonwealth, English and WBU light-heavyweight title holder Tony Oakey will also be in attendance to hand out trophies to the young fighters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warrior's Gym members, from left: Kerrie Davidson (safeguarding officer), coach Gary Neale, Finley Hawkins, Mason MacGil, Billy Thompson, head coach Brian Davidson, centre, Finlee Tierney, George Dixon, Harry Jones, coaches Connor Dunning, Sean Logan and Kyle Davidson Picture: Warrior's Gym

Warrior's Gym owner Davidson says the club's opening home show will mark a significant step, with the hope of plenty more to come in the future.

And he thanked fellow coaches Gary Neale, son Kyle Davidson, Sean Logan and Connor Dunning for their continued help in the running of the Havant-based amateur club.

‘It just means the kids can have a taste of having a home show which is something we wanted to give them,’ said Davidson.

‘We’ve had the gym nearly six years now, it’s our first year in the amateurs, but it’s not about the coaches, it’s about the kids. I’m really excited, more for them then I am for myself.

‘This is our first ever show, it’s a big achievement for me personally, we just want more and more.

‘Hopefully, it’s the first of many and hopefully next year we can start putting the kids into novice championships and building their careers that way.’

Warrior's Gym teenagers Mason MacGil, Billy Thompson, Finley Hawkins, George Dixon, Harry Jones - all aged 17 - and Finlee Tierney will have bouts on their home show.